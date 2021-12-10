ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Happy holidays

Providence Business News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid your company return to holding in-person holiday parties this year? Yes, we...

pbn.com

nwmissourinews.com

Opinion | Saying "Happy holidays" should be the new norm

It’s about that time of the year when a certain holiday is overcommercialized, plastered in every visible corner possible and placed in front of names of events, movies, songs and anything imaginable. Yes, I am talking about Christmas. Personally, I’m a fan of Christmas. I like the music, the holiday-themed...
CELEBRATIONS
Providence Business News

To Savor: A gift with some meaning

Gift giving is upon us in full force. Historically, the day after Thanksgiving marked the start of the gift-giving season, when U.S. retail companies would move their balance sheets from red to black. Americans would launch into a flurry of buying activity throughout December to find the perfect gift with meaning for their families, bosses,…
LIFESTYLE
WMDT.com

New organization ‘A Cousin’s Wish,’ offering food, clothes, and support for those in need

SALISBURY, Md. – A new local organization called ‘A Cousin’s Wish’ is working to make sure those in need are taken care of this holiday season and beyond. Founders Chavia Savage and Asia Morgan tell 47 ABC, they’ve been trying to give back to others since they were little. They tell us. it’s a family value they hold above the rest. Now, they’re working with local organizations and other community members to take care of the homeless and those less fortunate. They say they didn’t grow up with everything, but what they did have was support. Savage and Morgan say they want to make sure everyone has support as well no matter where they are at in life.
SALISBURY, MD
Tacoma News Tribune

How to keep that poinsettia or hellebore happy throughout the holidays

This is a good week to give gift plants for the holidays that not only brighten up winter interiors but help keep homes healthy. Poinsettias are still the traditional Christmas gift plant, but for the past few years hellebores have been putting down roots as the winter gift plant that keeps on giving.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Holidays
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
OCRegister

JSerra High students gather holiday gifts for Marine families

Seniors at JSerra Catholic High School and U.S. Marines on Thursday formed a holiday assembly line, handing along crates and boxes packed with Christmas presents from the school’s main entrance to the cab of a 25-foot truck. The donated gifts, totaling close to $77,000, were then delivered to Marine...
MILITARY
oregonbusiness.com

Record demand signals happy holidays for local retailers.

Despite supply chain disruptions and competition from large e-commerce websites, retailers and local vendors are in for a huge holiday season. For Matthew Mičetić, co-owner of Red Castle Games in Portland, supply chain blockages have led to an irregular holiday season so far. Games, toys and collectables is...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Sandy Post

Sandy librarians suggest holiday reads for all ages

Whether you're looking for a classic holiday movie or a new book, Sandy Public Library is here to helpThis holiday season, while kids are home from school and winter weather makes staying indoors more enticing, librarians from the Sandy Public Library have recommendations to make your time together inside more fun. For your tiny tots looking for a winter-themed spin on a popular series, Library Director Sarah McIntyre recommends the "Toot and Puddle" books "Let It Snow" and "I'll be Home for Christmas" by Holly Hobbie. She also suggested that families looking for a movie to watch check out...
SANDY, OR
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Mashed

28 Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Cookie Swap

Have you ever been to a holiday cookie swap? If you haven't, you're missing out. The basic premise is simple: you show up to the house of a friend or family member, bearing the specified amount of home-baked cookies — typically between a half dozen and a dozen per guest attending the swap, recommends Pillsbury. Each guest brings their preferred variety of homemade treats, and (usually) all the delicious options are laid out on a table for all to admire. Using a tin or zip-top bags, guests help themselves to some of each cookie variety, going home at the end of the evening with a jam-packed selection of holiday classics such as gingerbread men, pecan snowballs, and chocolate crinkles.
RECIPES
EatThis

25 Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays, while always filled with fun and quality family time, also come with unwanted stressors. Decorating, buying gifts, preparing meals, cleaning the house, and hostessing are time-consuming and hectic. So in the spirit of maximizing the true meaning of the holidays and minimizing stress, we've rounded up 25 easy Christmas cookie recipes with six ingredients or less to make your to-do list just a little bit shorter. Plus, check out 16 Copycat Cookie Recipes That Are Surprisingly Healthy.
RECIPES
hypebeast.com

Krispy Kreme Celebrates the Holiday Season With Limited Time Only Christmas Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is preparing for “Krispymas” with a series of seasonal limited time only doughnuts in the UK. Kicking off the festivities are The Doughman, which is filled with a frosty white chocolate kreme and decorated with dark chocolate, white and red icing, The Sprinkle Bells, Krispy Kreme’s signature ring doughnut dipped in chocolatey icing and festive sprinkles, The Tree Yo’self, which filled with caramelised biscuit kreme filling and sprinkled with celebratory sweet decorations including a chocolate “flake” bark and, finally, The So Good Pud, which is filled with gingerbread and caramel, dipped in chocolatey icing and decorated with a sugar holly leaf.
RESTAURANTS
YourCentralValley.com

Best gifts for 8-year-olds

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for 8-year-olds is best?  Buying a gift for an 8-year-old can sometimes be a challenging experience, especially considering toy and game trends are constantly changing. However, there are still plenty of gift options that will appeal to a majority of 8-year-olds. Whether you’re […]
KIDS
Providence Business News

The importance of initiative

Two sons worked for their father on the family’s farm. The younger brother had for some years been given more responsibilities and rewards, and one day the older brother asked his father to explain why. The father said, “First, go to the Kellys’ farm and see if they have any chickens for sale. We need…
SOCIETY
Providence Business News

Making a return to the adventurous

The word among many chefs is that they are moving back from the cutting edge. Many echo what one celebrity chef told an interviewer recently: “I’m no longer about the latest drop of this or that on the plate. I’m about comfort!” However, some are ready to return to more adventurous dining, and there are…
FOOD & DRINKS

