COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Despite all odds, Hunter Crane, Texas A&M Senior, got through her classes, and chemotherapy to earn her 'Aggie Gold.'. "In February I just started having some weird stomach cramps, and I was losing a lot of weight and not really exercising that much," Crane said. "So I went to the E.R. and they did a scan, and they found a mass in my colon."

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO