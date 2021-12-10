Timme scores 22 as No. 5 Gonzaga beats Merrimack 80-55

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day. Branch is the No. 50 prospect in the 2022 class according...
AUSTIN -- On Wednesday, Texas landed in the top two arguably its biggest offensive line target in the 2022 class, the nation's No. 1 interior offensive lineman, Bowie (Arlington, TX) guard/tackle Devon Campbell. If Texas is able to land Campbell, who announced his commitment date as February 3, he will...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pressure is on the new Gator football coach Billy Napier, especially with the early signing period starting soon. TV20′s Gator Insider Steve Russell tells us what to expect in this week’s Russell Report. Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry finished one 3-pointer shy of the NBA career record on Monday night, making five 3-pointers and scoring 26 points to help the Golden State Warriors rally late for a 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers. Curry is closing in on Ray Allen’s record of...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mike Meadows made the go-ahead free throws with 8 seconds remaining and Kristian Sjolund had a career-high 20 points as Portland edged Cal Poly 78-77 on Monday night. Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven assists for the Pilots (8-3). Meadows added 13 points and...
Arizona coach Jedd Fisch gave much of the credit for the Wildcats’ best recruiting class in years to the recruits themselves. Arizona couldn’t have done what it did — landing a top-40 class despite a 1-11 record in Fisch’s first season — without players such as quarterback Noah Fifita serving as a pied piper, leading a crew of Southern California standouts to Tucson.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in the teams’ first meeting since the Western Conference finals. The Suns defeated the Clippers in six...
