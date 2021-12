The Piedmont Henry Hospital board of directors would like to express their thanks and gratitude for the outstanding service provided to the citizens of Henry County, and the surrounding area, by the entire team at Piedmont Henry Hospital. Our world was forever changed in March 2020 with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Piedmont Henry’s team of doctors, nurses, and staff members have been there for us every step of the way.

