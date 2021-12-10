ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker's 1st hat trick lifts Blues to 6-2 win over Red Wings

By WARREN MAYES - Associated Press
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nathan Walker scored his first career hat...

Yardbarker

Red Wings prospects Cossa, Sebrango selected to Team Canada for 2022 World Juniors

Add two more names to the Detroit Red Wings’ throng of 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship attendees. Red Wings prospects Sebastian Cossa and Donovan Sebrango have been selected to represent Team Canada at the 2022 World Juniors, Hockey Canada announced Sunday evening. The tournament will take place in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta between Dec. 26, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2022.
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Kane, Trade Targets & More

A sure sign that we’re entering the second third of the 2021-22 season is that fans and media are starting to speculate about which teams might do what in the weeks leading up to the March 21 trade deadline. The Detroit Red Wings are no exception, and some eagle-eyed media folk have fanned the flames of speculation with a recent observation out in San Jose. Let’s take a look out west….
Charlie Lindgren
Nathan Walker
Craig Berube
FanSided

3 players that need to step-up for the Detroit Red Wings right now

The Detroit Red Wings are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoffs. Being a favorite and expecting they will make it is an unpopular opinion. However, things keep changing for this team, and it looks more and more like they might just go out there and shock everyone.
MLive.com

Red Wings stop slide with 2-1 win over Islanders

DETROIT – Alex Nedeljkovic made 33 saves Tuesday as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the New York Islanders 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena to end a three-game losing streak. Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored for the Red Wings (14-12-3), who improved to 10-3-2 at home. Nedeljkovic, starting for...
CBS Boston

Bruce Cassidy Back With Bruins After COVID Absence

BOSTON (CBS) —  The Bruins have their head coach back. Bruce Cassidy was back on the ice with his team after being away for the last two weeks with COVID-19. Cassidy was placed in the NHL’s COVID protocol back on Nov. 30 following a positive test and missed six games. Assistant Joe Sacco took over for Cassidy on the Boston bench, leading the Bruins to a 3-1-2 record in Cassidy’s absence. Cassidy said that being at home and watching the Bruins reminded him of his head coaching days in Providence, when he kept tabs on the big league team. It wasn’t easy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The St Louis Blues#The Detroit Red Wings
markerzone.com

MACDONALD GETS KO'D, RANTANEN GOES AFTER WEEGAR AT THE FINAL BUZZER BETWEEN AVS AND PANTHERS (W/VIDEO)

The Colorado Avalanche and the Florida Panthers were engaged in a battle Sunday night as the two teams looked to rough each other up all night long. One of the biggest moments came early in the second as Ryan Lomberg flattened Jacob MacDonald, leaving him out cold on the ice. Nicolas Aube-Kubel would come to the defence of his teammate, fighting Lomberg before MacDonald was carried off the ice on a stretcher.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Detroit Red Wings
St. Louis Blues
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks talk boosters — ‘We’ll do whatever it takes’ — after Monday’s game is postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Calgary Flames

The NHL postponed Monday night’s Chicago Blackhawks game at the United Center after six Calgary Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol. No makeup date has been announced. The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman who played for the Hawks last season — and a member of their ...
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
CBS Boston

NHL Postpones Calgary Flames Games Through Thursday Amid COVID Outbreak

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins just wrapped up a successful road trip and are getting head coach Bruce Cassidy back after he missed time with COVID-19. But the B’s may have more COVID issues in the near future. That’s because the Calgary Flames — the team that Boston just beat 4-2 in Calgary on Saturday night — have now had six players and one staff member enter the NHL’s COVID Protocol within a 24-hour period, prompting the league to postpone Flames games though Thursday, Dec. 16. Calgary was set to play the Blackhawks in Chicago on Monday night, but didn’t even make the trip across the border. Now the Bruins, who are back home after their road trip, will wait to see if they have any COVID issues pop up over the next few days. Boston went 2-0-1 on its three-game swing through western Canada, with wins in Calgary and Edmonton following a shootout loss to Vancouver. The Bruins are slated to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
