Ohams carries Fordham past Long Island University 73-57

The Lions defeat LIU 65-55 after a slow first quarter. Coming off of a brutal 75-87 loss to the University of Massachusetts, the Lions were poised to return to winning ways. Before Monday night’s game, Columbia (9-3) stood 8-3 with its only losses coming against UMass (10-2), Mizzou (9-2), and Stony Brook (8-1). Interestingly enough, Princeton University (7-3) and the University of Pennsylvania (4-7), who were ranked first and second respectively in the preseason Ivy League Conference rankings, both sit below Columbia in the current Ivy League standings. Although the Lions had a shaky start to their game against the LIU Sharks (0-10), they quickly turned the game around after the half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO