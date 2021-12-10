Give your pets festive holiday gifts

Dr. Lucas Kandefer talks about our choices when we are buying or adopting pets as gifts for the holidays. Some people think of it as a good gift or sweet gesture. Dr. Kanderfer says we can see, one, that we may be putting a burden on someone for something they can’t handle and two, making sure we have a pet that is the right pet for that individual, that they are making a good conscious choice for, as well that they have the time to help manage and take care of these pets. Dr. Kandefer says most of these pets that end up in the shelter again are there because of behavioral reasons. He says we do find a lot of these things we run into is not through any intentional fault of the owners, but it is easy to ignore some of these habits that were built into our pets and it is hard to ignore that dog that is barking and jumping on you and wants attention. It’s easy to ignore the dog that is just being there and calm and those are the ones we don’t reward that behavior, we reward the ones that are negative a lot of the times. Dr. Kandefer says having the time and the patience and making sure we do have the resources to take care of our pets properly is very important when we consider getting a new pet for the holidays or any time.

