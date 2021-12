Kiz: Playoffs? Yes, as I’ve been trying to tell naysayers for weeks, your Broncos have a shot at the playoffs. What will it take for them to get in the tournament field? “I don’t know,” admitted coach Vic Fangio after beating Detroit. Uncle Vic then added that we incessantly bug him to handicap the playoff race, despite the fact he’s focused on nothing except the next game. So help the guy out, Ryan. Can the Broncos make the playoffs with nine wins? Ten? Tell me. Please.

