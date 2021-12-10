Pedestrians hit by car, critically injured in Vermont Knolls: LAFD

Two people were severely injured when they were hit by a car in Vermont Knolls Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the 8500 block of South Vermont Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. and were trapped under the car, the LAFD said in an alert .

The victims, whose identities, ages and genders have not yet been released, were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, the LAFD added.

