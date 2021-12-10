ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' historic comeback bid vs. Vikings comes up 12 yards short

By Adam Stites
 5 days ago
Pittsburgh trailed 29-0 in the third quarter, but roared back with three straight touchdowns to cut the lead to nine points. While the Vikings stopped the bleeding with a 62-touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn, the Steelers promptly responded with a Freiermuth touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to cut the lead to eight.

Pittsburgh's last drive got into the red zone, but came up just short.

The greatest comeback in NFL history was the Buffalo Bills' 32-point rally in a playoff game against the Houston Oilers in 1993. If the Steelers managed to pull off a 29-point comeback, it would've broken the record for the biggest in regular-season history, which still belongs to the 1980 San Francisco 49ers for overcoming a 28-point deficit against the New Orleans Saints.

The massive hole for the Steelers came due to the team's inability to stop running back Dalvin Cook. In his return from a shoulder injury that kept him out in Week 13, Cook ran wild with 205 rushing yards and two touchdowns behind an offensive line that was clearing tons of room.

Cook had 153 yards at halftime, breaking a franchise record for first-half rushing yards that was held by Adrian Peterson.

The win pushed the Vikings' record to 6-7 and improved the team's chances at earning an NFC wild-card berth. Pittsburgh dropped to 6-6-1 on the year and is still on the outside of the playoff picture in the AFC.

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

