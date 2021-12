The Kansas City Chiefs (9-4) will visit the Los Angeles Chargers in a showdown on Thursday Night Football. Both squads trot into this contest on a winning streak. Kansas City has won six straight games with its eyes set on making it seven. Los Angeles has won two consecutive matchups and is currently one game behind Kansas City in the AFC West standings. Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO