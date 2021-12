Amid the devastation after World War I, Verica Ivanovic's grandfather used whatever construction materials he could find to build the family's home including, unbeknown to him, bricks from the Roman Empire. The house and its ancient foundation are still used by the family in central Serbia's Stari Kostolac -- on the outskirts of what was once a major Roman settlement and military garrison then known as Viminacium. It was only years later that the family realised the bricks were cobbled together from the ruins belonging to structures from the once powerful empire. Emilija Nikolic, a research associate from the Belgrade Institute of Archaeology, estimates that the bricks found on Ivanovic's house likely originate from the third or fourth century AD.

