Los Angeles County, CA

Some Vaccination Clinics Seeing Higher Numbers Of People Due To COVID Winter Surge Fears

By CBSLA Staff
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGfAG_0dJ3OUiH00

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – A COVID surge may have started in Los Angeles County as health officials report high transmission rates, increased case numbers and other factors that may be driving the rise in people visiting a vaccination site in Wilmington.

“We’re really excited, we’re kind of celebrating too,” said mom Amanda Luna, whose family brought pizza with them to the Wilmington clinic because, after Thursday night, everyone in their household will have gotten their COVID-19 shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tg40b_0dJ3OUiH00

Dec. 8, 2021 (credit: CBS)

The Luna Family joined crowds of people coming in at a rate Dr. Jerry Abraham said he has not seen since the first days that the vaccines were offered.

“I think the Omicron variant is driving some of that. I think the LAUSD mandate to be fully vaccinated by December 19, I think the emergency use authorization of Pfizer for 5 to 11-year-olds, and I think everyone knows they need a booster, ideally before the holidays so they can be safe,” Dr. Abraham, with Kedren Health, said.

The push for vaccinations is as urgent as ever with news LA County is now back into what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies as a rate of “high transmission,” right as holiday gatherings are picking up.

New daily infection rates are up 19% in just one week since Thanksgiving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vowT_0dJ3OUiH00

Dec 9, 2021 (credit: CBS)

Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said it’s a winter surge driving by both the Delta and new Omicron variants.

“So, we have a lot of community transmission going on and when you have a lot of community transmission going on, and there’s lots and lots of opportunities for people to be intermingling, you run the risk of these numbers just continuing to grow.”

Because of vaccines and new treatments, experts said fewer people should get seriously ill or die, but emergency room doctors said there are other impacts to worry about.

“The cases of Omicron are doubling every one to two days, and for Delta, they would double every one to five days. So, even if it proves to be less virulent, you still have a very highly transmissible variant on our hands, and if we have an explosion of cases, even if it’s a small percentage of a large number of cases, that’s still a big number of cases that could overwhelm our hospitals,” Dr. Michael Daignault told CBSLA.

That’s one reason Dr. Abraham’s mission, to get everyone he can vaccinated, continues with a focus on young Black and Latino men for whom rates are the lowest.

“These aren’t just for the old, they’re not just for the sick, they’re not just for the young, they are for everyone, including the young invincible and the manliest among us,” Dr. Abraham said.

There were more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 reported in LA County Wednesday, nearly double the number reported just before Thanksgiving.

COVID Cases Rising In LA County, Possibly Starting Winter Surge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Exactly two weeks after the Thanksgiving holiday and its associated gatherings of family and friends, Los Angeles County is seeing a resulting increase in COVID-19 cases, the public health director said Thursday, calling the trend a possible start of yet another winter surge of infections. In an online briefing, Barbara Ferrer said the increase was visible by Dec. 1, when the county’s seven-day average daily number of new cases topped 1,000 — a 19% increase from the previous week. She also noted a resulting increase in hospitalizations, with the daily number of COVID patients nearing roughly 600. “We...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LAX-Bound Flight Makes Emergency Landing In OKC After Man Assaults Flight Attendant, Air Marshal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Delta flight bound for Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a male passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal, authorities said. Delta flight No. 324 after arriving at LAX on the night of Dec. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The passenger, identified as 35-year-old Ariel Pennington of Washington, D.C., was booked into the Oklahoma City Jail on complaints of disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. The investigation is ongoing, and he could potentially face federal charges, however. According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, Delta flight No. 342 from Washington D.C....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sanitation Workers’ Strike In Anaheim, Huntington Beach Could Delay Trash Pickup Across Orange County

FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Trash pickup in Fullerton and Huntington Beach will be temporarily delayed due to sanitation workers employed by Republic Services going on strike, city officials said Thursday. (credit: CBS) Republic Services notified the City of Fullerton that trash and recycling services would be delayed due to an “unanticipated work stoppage” by more than 400 sanitation workers at Republic Services facilities in Anaheim and Huntington Beach. The sanitation workers are members of Teamsters Local 396, and their contracts with Republic Services expired on Sept. 30. The union’s members voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 23. “Critical commercial accounts” would be prioritized for...
ANAHEIM, CA
Temperatures Forecast To Dip Into 30s, 40s Across LA, Orange Counties This Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Temperatures are expected to dip Friday in to the 30s ad 40s across a wide swath of Southern California this weekend, starting on Friday. With the forecasted cold spell and an accompanying wind advisory, wind chill temperatures could dip below 32 degrees in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles city mountains, and east San Fernando Valley. Inland and coastal Orange County is also forecast to see temperatures dip into the low 40s through Monday. “When prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures occurs, it is important to make certain that you are protected from hypothermia,” Dr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
