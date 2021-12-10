ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Novartis CEO says Sandoz attracting interest – paper

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis’s potential sale of its Sandoz generic drug business is attracting interest from possible buyers, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in an interview to be published on Friday. The Swiss pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz in October after years of revamping...

ktwb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Cash-flush Novartis launches new share buyback of up to $15 bln

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG (NOVN.S)is launching a new share buyback worth up to $15 billion to be executed by the end of 2023, it said on Thursday, adding it was confident in its top-line growth and deep pipeline. The buyback is funded through the $20.7 billion the...
BUSINESS
Phramalive.com

Novartis’ Scemblix Shines at ASH While Sandoz Rumors Swirl

Novartis is going full steam ahead with its cancer development efforts, recently posting positive results from two ongoing trials for lymphoma and leukemia. The Phase III ASCEMBL study of Scemblix (asciminib) on patients diagnosed with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in the chronic phase showed that it was able to hold out longer before a follow up is needed compared to Bosulif (bosutinib).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Pfizer to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals in deal valued at about $6.7 billion

Pfizer Inc. said Monday it has agreed to acquire Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a deal with a value of about $6.7 billion. The news sent Arena shares up 91% in premarket trading. Pfizer will pay $100 per Arena share, or double its closing price Friday of $49.94. The deal will create a company with increased expertise in inflammation and immunology, according to Mike Gladstone, global president and general manager for Pfizer's inflammation and immunology division. "Arena has built a robust development program for etrasimod, including two Phase 3 studies in ulcerative colitis (UC), a Phase 2/3 program in Crohn's Disease, a planned Phase 3 program in atopic dermatitis, and ongoing Phase 2 studies in eosinophilic esophagitis and alopecia areata," the companies said in a statement. Pfizer is expecting to finance the deal using cash on hand. Pfizer shares were up 1.8% premarket on the news.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Ceo#Roche#Pharmaceuticals#Zurich#Reuters#Swiss#Eqt#German#Wirtschaftswoche
Seeking Alpha

Novartis eyes pan coronavirus oral therapy - CEO

Swiss drugmaker, Novartis (NYSE:NVS), is advancing research to develop an oral therapy targeted at a broad range of coronaviruses, the company CEO Vas Narasimhan has told Reuters. "I think we as a sector have collaborated extremely well to ultimately be the industry that enabled this pandemic over time to eventually...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
ktwb.com

German chip chemical supplier Merck to invest 500 million euros in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) – German supplier of chemicals and materials used in making semiconductors, Merck KGaA, announced on Tuesday it is to invest 500 million euros in Taiwan over the next five to seven years, primarily in semiconductor technologies. Merck said it would be its largest investment in Taiwan since...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

NuScale to go public via merger with SPAC Spring Valley Acquisition in deal valued at about $1.9 billion

NuScale Power LLC, a provider of small modular nuclear reactor technology, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. , in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.9 billion, the companies said in a joint statement Tuesday. The combined company will be renamed NuScale Power Corp., and will list under the ticker "SMR." It will have gross proceeds of up to $413 million, including a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $181 million backed by investors including Samsung C&T Corporation, DS Private Equity and Segra Capital Management, with participation by Spring Valley's sponsor, Pearl Energy. "NuScale's SMR technology is safe, reliable and scalable and the first and only to receive Standard Design Approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission," said the statement. Fluor , NuScale's majority shareholder, will own about 60% of the combined company and remain a partner to NuScale. The company's power plant design can generation up to 924 megawatts a day of electricity. The company's leadership team will remain in place. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Reuters

Toshiba says it will rectify over-reliance on government

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Thursday pledged to rectify its over-reliance on administrative authorities after an investigation found it had colluded with the Japan's trade ministry to pressure overseas shareholders. A shareholder-commissioned report concluded in June that the company had colluded with the ministry to block...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy