To compensate, Beijing is largely relying on artificial snowmaking, a process that consumes large quantities of water and electricity, which can lead to greater carbon emissions. Carmen de Jong, a geographer at the University of Strasbourg, estimates that snowmaking for the games’ two outdoor venues—Yanqing and Zhangjiakou—will require up to five hundred million gallons of water. “To have games in a site or region without snow is unsustainable. To create events without the primary resource it depends on is not only unsustainable, it’s irresponsible,” de Jong says.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO