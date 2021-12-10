ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Japan weather bureau says 60% chance of La Nina lasting throughout winter

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday the La Nina phenomenon is continuing and that there is a 60% chance it will prevail through the end of the Northern Hemisphere winter and an 80% chance the conditions will end in spring.

Last month, it said the La Nina phenomenon appears to be in effect and that there is a 60% chance the phenomenon will continue through winter. read more

A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region and is also linked with floods and drought.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Drought#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Place
Tokyo, JP
CBS News

Senate passes $768 billion annual defense bill, sending measure to Biden

The Senate on Wednesday passed the 2022 annual defense bill, which authorizes programs and spending guidelines for the Pentagon and other national security programs. It now goes to President Biden's desk for signature. The House approved the must-pass bill last week after an earlier version stalled in the Senate over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

248K+
Followers
254K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy