ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Dept. takes top honors at Twinkle Light Parade

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g6JNt_0dJ3Mi3900

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The results are in, and the voters have chosen the best float of this year’s Twinkle Light Parade. The City of Albuquerque took top honors at Saturday night’s parade, with the Solid Waste Department’s “Keep Burque Twinkling” float.

Leading the elaborate display, was a decked-out garbage truck, with solid waste workers following in the trailer behind. The centerpiece was a Santa-hat-wearing Oscar the Grouch from Seasame Street greeting parade-goers from a curbside recycling bin.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. Commissioners approve new commission district boundaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners approved new boundaries for the county commission districts. The lines changed only slightly with one notable change moving parts of District 4, in the far north part of the county, into the northwest District 1. The reason is that census data shows, District 4 has grown disproportionately bigger in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Harrell House Bug Museum forced to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular attraction says they’re being forced to close to make room for a big box store that’s taking over the space. The Harrell House Bug Museum has been in business for nearly a decade, teaching kids and adults alike how to love and appreciate insects, reptiles, and other creatures. Museum […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. Commissioners approve cannabis regulations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners finalized its non-medical marijuana regulations. There is only a little more than three months before the first recreational marijuana sales being. Under the county’s rules, people can smoke in commercial spaces like cannabis lounges as long as they only smoke indoors and the building has the proper air filtration. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

City asks public how bond money should be spent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is asking people for their input on how bond money should be spent. In the survey, people can rank their priorities that include funding for the Albuquerque Police Department, public transportation, and expanding infrastructure and road repair. People can also get specific on projects they want to see […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is looking to fill more than a thousand jobs. Twelve agencies will be participating in a hiring event Wednesday afternoon. Available positions ranged from entry-level to upper management. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will be on hand to review applicant resumes and schedule interviews […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Unser
KRQE News 13

Investigation into liquor being served to minors results in closure of Albuquerque bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an investigation by New Mexico State Police, an Albuquerque bar has been shut down after authorities received complaints of minors being allowed inside. According to NMSP, its Special Investigations Unit conducted a compliance check on La Cantina Loca on December 3. During the investigation, NMSP reports that agents utilized minors who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico averaging 300 COVID vaccinations a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fairgrounds is still serving as a mass vaccination site averaging about 300 patients a day. People didn’t have to wait long to get their shots. State officials say people are having a difficult time scheduling an appointment right now, with many trying to get their booster. They’re reminding everyone that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sunport receives STAR Facility Accreditation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque International Sunport has been recognized for its cleanliness and safety. The airport received a STAR Facility Accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. To qualify, the Sunport had to establish and maintain a cleaning and prevention program designed to minimize risks associated with infectious diseases. The STAR Accreditation is good […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Data shows strong county-level growth across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials say new data shows strong economic growth in most industries across the state. The data comes from the Economic Development Department and shows a significant growth in 29 of 33 counties. the state says growth is especially strong in areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic. “The data shows statewide […]
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twinkle#Weather#Dept#Solid Waste Dept#Orion Center#Krqe En Espa Ol#Nexstar Media Inc#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

New Mexico health leaders update COVID-19 trends, omicron variant

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Leading doctors from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) provided updates to the state’s latest COVID-19 trends in a news conference Wednesday afternoon. The news conference comes as the state announced its first identified case of the omicron variant on Monday. The case was identified Sunday, December 12 with a female […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APS hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is kicking off a series of vaccination clinics for students, staff and families. The first one began Tuesday afternoon for APS employees at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center off Louisiana. The clinic continues until 6 p.m. Meanwhile, a clinic for all ages is set for Wednesday at Garfield […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Spring River Zoo restores first horse from Roswell carousel

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the oldest horses from the Spring River Zoo carousel in Roswell has now been restored. The carousel had endured a lot of wear and tear over the years and a restoration project for the carousel started a few years ago. Crews started with the lead horse. For now, it will […]
ROSWELL, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

APD: Man found fatally shot in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man was found with a gunshot wound inside an apartment near Carlisle Blvd. and Candelaria Rd. Wednesday afternoon. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fresno State lands in Albuquerque ahead of NM Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The PUBG Mobile New Mexico Bowl is back in Albuquerque in 2021, after being in Frisco, Texas in 2020. This year’s match-up will feature the 7-5 UTEP Miners and the 9-3 Fresno State Bulldogs. UTEP landed in Albuquerque on Tuesday night, while Fresno State will touch down in Duke City on Wednesday. Fresno […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Senate passes broadband, highway spending bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Senate voted Friday in favor of a spending plan for roughly $500 million in federal pandemic relief to expand highways, internet infrastructure, electric vehicles and oil field cleanup efforts. Included in the bill is $133 million in spending on internet projects, including “alternative broadband” using emerging […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual Cops for Kids event returns to the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An annual tradition is back after being canceled because of COVID last year. Dozens of kids from around the metro got their Christmas wishes fulfilled, with help from local law enforcement. “First thing I’m going to get is underwear and socks,” said Felix Gonzales, when asked what he was going to buy […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy