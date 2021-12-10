Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Dept. takes top honors at Twinkle Light Parade
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The results are in, and the voters have chosen the best float of this year’s Twinkle Light Parade. The City of Albuquerque took top honors at Saturday night’s parade, with the Solid Waste Department’s “Keep Burque Twinkling” float.
Leading the elaborate display, was a decked-out garbage truck, with solid waste workers following in the trailer behind. The centerpiece was a Santa-hat-wearing Oscar the Grouch from Seasame Street greeting parade-goers from a curbside recycling bin.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
