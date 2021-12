The All Valley Tournament is closer than ever before, but with Terry Silver back in the mix at Cobra Kai, coming out on top is not going to be easy for Daniel and Johnny’s newly merged dojos. In a brand new trailer for Season 4 (all 10 episodes premiere Friday, Dec. 31, on Netflix), we catch fresh glimpses of Miyagi Do and Eagle Fang training for what will surely be the fight of their lives. Johnny is seen waxing on and off, Miyagi-style, while Daniel practices some of his counterpart’s more unconventional methods. And of course, John Kreese approaches his former...

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO