ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Video: melan – Lime Green Feeling

By Ryan Shepard
defpen
defpen
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One special aspect of a good song is its ability to transport the listener to a time and place of their choosing. For example, Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky” will always make me feel as if I’m walking down the street as the leaves are...

defpen.com

Comments / 0

Related
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

NCT subunit WayV dance in 'Miracle' music video

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Chinese boy band WayV is back with a new music video. The group, a subunit of the K-pop boy band NCT, released a video for the song "Miracle" on Friday. The "Miracle" video shows the members of WayV perform a choreographed dance routine. "Miracle" is an...
THEATER & DANCE
UPI News

Twice long for a love in 'Doughnut' music video

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with a new music video. The K-pop stars released a video for the Japanese single "Doughnut" on Thursday. In the "Doughnut" video, the members of Twice long for an absent love. The group sings about the hole left in your heart when you're missing a special person.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Jhené Aiko Repackages the Gift of Song with ‘Wrap Me Up’ Rerelease

In the homestretch of the holiday season, Jhené Aiko is regifting her holiday single “Wrap Me Up” with an updated release. The song, which originally featured James Fauntleroy, was first shared on SoundCloud in 2012. The 2021 edition of “Wrap Me Up” scraps the original Tae Beast production and arrangement for a shimmering approach from Lejkeys, Aiko, the Fisticuffs. A newly introduced collection of strings and horns encase the R&B singer’s smooth vocals. In the bridge retained from the original, Aiko extends the refrain “Silent night, hold me tight/In your arms, all is right” to really hone in on that holiday...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pharrell
Rolling Stone

Every Adele Song, Ranked

Over just four albums, Adele has built the type of airtight canon other artists spend decades trying to achieve. She launched her career as a heartbroken teenager with 19 and is now in her thirties, digging deep into motherhood, love, regret and, of course, more heartbreak. She has written more modern pop standards than anyone else in her generation, each single becoming an instant classic.
MUSIC
UPI News

Doja Cat assists a queen in 'Woman' music video

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Doja Cat is back with a new music video. The 26-year-old singer and rapper released a video Friday for the song "Woman." The "Woman" video shows a queen summon Doja Cat to help her defend her throne. Doja Cat is seen dancing for the would-be usurper.
MUSIC
NME

NCT 127 unveil explosive music video for ‘Earthquake’

NCT 127 have released a music video for ‘Earthquake’, a song from the upcoming NCT 2021 album ‘Universe’. Released on December 5, the choreography-focused visual features the members of NCT127 performing ‘Earthquake’ from a destroyed industrial building as electricity and fire spark and burn around them. “This earthquake that has...
MUSIC
theprp.com

At The Gates Release “Cosmic Pessimism” Music Video

At The Gates have dropped a video for the latest single from their new album “The Nightmare Of Being“. Costin Chioreanu directed this newest promotional vid, which is for their track “Cosmic Pessimism“. The band’s vocalist Tomas Lindberg Redant commented:. “‘Cosmic Pessimism‘ is one of the central tracks of the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Lime#Melan
theprp.com

Venom Prison Premiere “Pain Of Oizys” Music Video

With roughly two months still between you and the February 04th release date of Welsh death metal outfit Venom Prison‘s new studio album “Erebos“, the band have launched a music video for their new single “Pain Of Oizys“. The song is the second single to be launched from “Erebos” and is available below.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

The Warning Joins Forces with WEBTOON® for ‘ANIMOSITY’ Music Video

LOS ANGELES (December 2, 2021) – Leading webcomic platform WEBTOON® has partnered with hard rock sister trio The Warning for a visually-stunning video take on “ANIMOSITY,” a song from their recently-released MA​YDAY EP, inspired by the popular webtoon I’m the Grim Reaper. The music video layers lead singer Daniela “Dany”...
MUSIC
theprp.com

BillyBio Premieres “One Life To Live” Music Video

An official music video for BillyBio‘s newest single “One Life To Live” has premiered online. The outfit is of course the brainchild of Billy Graziadei of Biohazard, etc. fame and will appear on his forthcoming studio album “Leaders And Liars“, which will be out March 25th on AFM Records. Antoine...
MUSIC
bravewords.com

BILLYBIO – “One Life To Live” Music Video Released

"With my dying breath I'll stand / And scream for what is right" Billy Graziadei bellows on the single "One Life To Live" from the new BillyBio album titled Leaders And Liars, set for March 25, 2022 release on AFM Records. The fast-paced video, featuring a slew of up-and-coming talent, including Los Angeles tattoo artist Julia Azevedo @_7777777j and can be seen below.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Vulture

Joshua Bassett Releases a Trilogy of Music Videos

Joshua Bassett released three music videos for his latest EP titled “Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free.” He prepared fans for what’s to come by sharing snippets of each song to Tik Tok and sending a message to them via text update. “Due to the nature of pop culture, and the current public perspective, [there] will be a lot of loud voices in this next chapter — positive, negative and everywhere in between,” said Bassett to his fans about the release. He also reminded them to “treat everyone with respect and love,” stating that, “Anyone who sends hate on my ‘behalf’ is no fan of mine.” He thanked fans again on the live stream for responding well to the message and being kind. Bassett revealed that he wrote the three songs in one week, writing “Secret” and “Set Me Free” on the same day, calling it a “wild inspirational week.” Due to budgeting constraints, the singer wanted to think outside the box in order to be able to film the three videos that he envisioned. Bassett, along with his team, decided to film each video in a single shot 1917-style, stating that “Secret” was the hardest video to film.
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Tierra Whack – Pop?

Philadelphia is on fire this week! Rising star Kir recently released the video for his new single “No Sweat” and Meek Mill recently teased new music. Now, Pink Sweat$ is dropping a new single with 6LACK and Tierra Whack has reemerged with her second EP in as many weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wesb.com

AMORPHIS Releases Music Video For New Song ‘The Moon’

Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS will release their fourteenth studio album, “Halo”, on February 11, 2022 via Atomic Fire Records. The official music video for the LP’s first single, “The Moon”, created by renowned director Patric Ullaeus (rEvolver Film), can be seen below. Comments lyricist Pekka Kainulainen: “I have done...
MUSIC
defpen

Ab-Soul Teases New Music From Upcoming Album

Top Dawg Entertainment is hard at work to close this year. Reason recently delivered a new EP, SZA just dropped “I Hate You” and Kendrick Lamar is preparing to drop at any moment. Joining in, Ab-Soul has reappeared with a bit of positive news for his fans. In...
MUSIC
defpen

New Music: Pink Sweat$ – Midnight River (Featuring 6LACK)

One week after appearing on Khalid’s latest tape, Scenic Drive, 6LACK has hopped on to a new track with Pink Sweat$. Together, the East Coast singer-songwriters float over the majestic guitar production as they sing about the type of love that keeps calling you back. “Tell me it’s love...
MUSIC
defpen

Cordae Shares Release Date And Cover Art For Sophomore Album

Cordae has been slowly building towards the release of his sophomore album, From A Bird’s Eye View, with the release of singles like “Super” and “Sinister” featuring Lil’ Wayne. Now, he’s revealing the release date and cover art for his upcoming project. To make his announcement truly pop, Cordae went full Steve Jobs and presented key details about his upcoming project via keynote presentation.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Conjurer Drop Live Music Video for “Thankless”

Conjurer have released a new music video for “Thankless,” a track from their breakout 2018 full-length album, Mire. The clip features a collage of live footage recorded at different festival and club shows as well as some backstage impressions. The band promises that the video arrives “in anticipation of things to come in 2022,” including a recently announced European/U.K. tour with Celeste, some festivals, and, presumably, a new album.
MUSIC
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy