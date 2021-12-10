ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novartis CEO says Sandoz attracting interest – paper

By Thomson Reuters
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) – Novartis’s potential sale of its Sandoz generic drug business is attracting interest from possible buyers, Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan said in an interview to be published on Friday. The Swiss pharmaceuticals company raised the prospect of divesting Sandoz in October after years of revamping...

Reuters

Cash-flush Novartis launches new share buyback of up to $15 bln

ZURICH, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Novartis AG (NOVN.S)is launching a new share buyback worth up to $15 billion to be executed by the end of 2023, it said on Thursday, adding it was confident in its top-line growth and deep pipeline. The buyback is funded through the $20.7 billion the...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Novartis eyes pan coronavirus oral therapy - CEO

Swiss drugmaker, Novartis (NYSE:NVS), is advancing research to develop an oral therapy targeted at a broad range of coronaviruses, the company CEO Vas Narasimhan has told Reuters. "I think we as a sector have collaborated extremely well to ultimately be the industry that enabled this pandemic over time to eventually...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% effective in final analysis

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Pfizer Inc on Tuesday said final analysis of its antiviral COVID-19 pill still showed near 90% efficacy in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients, and recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against the fast spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Hexo launches CFO search as it eyes ways to maximize shareholder value

Hexo Corp. said Tuesday its chief financial officer Trent MacDonald will step down on March 11. The company is launching an effort to find a new CFO. The company is evaluating alternatives to improve shareholder value and reduce its debt. It's also making changes in its executive team after current CEO Scott Cooper took over in October. Hexo named John Bell as chairman of its board. Bell is chairman of Stack Capital and a former member of the board of Canopy Growth Corp. . Hexo said it now expects synergies of more than C$50 million from acquisitions, compared to its earlier view of C$35 million. The company also reported first-quarter revenue of C$50.2 million, up 70% from the year-ago period. It's projecting incremental cash flow of $37.5 million in fiscal 2022. Shares of Hexo fell 6% in pre-market trades.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Softbank SPAC taking supply chain AI company Symbotic public with Walmart backing

Symbotic LLC said Monday it agreed to be acquired by SoftBank Investment Advisers special purpose acquisition company SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a deal that values the artificial intelligence company in the logistics space at $5.5 billion. The transaction will result in Symbotic becoming a public company for trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol SYM. Symbotic will also raise $205 million in a common equity sale to private investors including $150 million from Walmart Inc.'s , a customer of Symbotic. Symbotic said it has a contracted order backlog of more than $5 billion and expects to generate...
BUSINESS
Swedish bank SEB hit with $575 million German tax demand

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday it had been hit with a 511 million euros ($575 million) tax demand from Germany and its head office in the country had been raided this week, both related to so-called cum-ex transactions. The bank denied any wrongdoing and said...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Japan Nov exports rise 20.5% year/year

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s exports rose 20.5% in November from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday. The reading compared with a 21.2% gain expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 9.4% rise in the month prior. Imports increased 43.8%...
ECONOMY
Reddit files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – Social media platform Reddit said on Wednesday it had confidentially filed for a proposed initial public offering (IPO) to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Sonia Cheema; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
INTERNET
Toshiba says it will rectify over-reliance on government

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) on Thursday pledged to rectify its over-reliance on administrative authorities after an investigation found it had colluded with the Japan's trade ministry to pressure overseas shareholders. A shareholder-commissioned report concluded in June that the company had colluded with the ministry to block...
ECONOMY

