Jujutsu Kaisen has announced it will be releasing a new manga for the upcoming theatrical debut on Jujutsu Kaisen 0! Following the end of the anime's debut season earlier this year, it was announced that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film taking on the official prequel series released by series creator Gege Akutami long before the creator had finalized the look at details for Jujutsu Kaisen's main serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. After much anticipation, this new feature film will finally be hitting theaters in Japan later this month. Fans lucky enough to attend will be privy to a special bonus as well.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO