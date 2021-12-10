ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL player, Georgia Tech standout Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I5scm_0dJ3LMn400

ROSWELL, Ga. — Former Georgia Tech standout and NFL star Demaryius Thomas passed away Thursday night at the age of 33.

Roswell police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Thomas was found dead in his Roswell home Thursday night. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained a copy of the incident report from Roswell Police. The report states that Thomas died from “cardiac arrest”.

Thomas played high school football at West Laurens High School near Dublin before signing on to play college football Georgia Tech.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The wide receiver was a standout during his time playing football at Tech from 2007-2009. The 6-3 wide receiver was considered one of the best pass catchers heading into the 2010 draft and was picked in the first round (22nd overall) by the Denver Broncos.

[PHOTOS: Demaryius Thomas through the years]

In 2016, Thomas and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2019, Thomas began playing for the New England Patriots and was traded shortly after to the New York Jets where he played in 11 games. He was not active during the 2020 season.

Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2021, finishing his nine year career with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Photos: Demaryius Thomas through the years Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent most of his 10-season NFL career with the Denver Broncos, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2021. The former Georgia Tech standout was 33. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Roswell#Channel 2 Action News#Roswell Police#West Laurens High School#The Denver Broncos#The Carolina Panthers#The New England Patriots#Georgia Tech Football
CBS Denver

Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

What Danica Patrick Said Following Aaron Rodgers Breakup

Aaron Rodgers has been getting a lot of attention both on and off the field over the last year-plus. Sunday night, he’ll get a lot of attention on the field. The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Chicago Bears in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football. It should be a fun one.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Surprising Panthers News

It’s pretty rare – OK, extremely rare – to see an NFL team play multiple quarterbacks. It can happen at the college level, on occasion, but at the professional level, you almost never see it. You’ll apparently be seeing it with the Panthers, though. On Sunday,...
NFL
The Spun

49ers Announce Heartbreaking News Following Sunday’s Win

The San Francisco 49ers announced some truly heartbreaking news following the big win in Cincinnati on Sunday. San Francisco defeated Cincinnati, 26-23, in overtime on Sunday. The 49ers played on Sunday without defensive back Dontae Johnson. The cornerback was ruled out of Sunday’s game for personal reasons. Following the...
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes His Opinion On Dak Prescott Very Clear

Recently, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has not played particularly well. In his last four games, Prescott has thrown four touchdowns and five interceptions and just has not looked as sharp throwing the football as he did earlier in the season. It’s unclear if this is merely a slump, a...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021

Herschel Walker is a two-time Pro Bowler and former NFL running back. He recently announced his candidacy for a United States Senate seat in Georgia, running as a Republican and receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Now, let’s take a look into Herschel Walker’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
103K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy