Former NFL player, Georgia Tech standout Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

ROSWELL, Ga. — Former Georgia Tech standout and NFL star Demaryius Thomas passed away Thursday night at the age of 33.

Roswell police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Thomas was found dead in his Roswell home Thursday night. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden obtained a copy of the incident report from Roswell Police. The report states that Thomas died from “cardiac arrest”.

Thomas played high school football at West Laurens High School near Dublin before signing on to play college football Georgia Tech.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The wide receiver was a standout during his time playing football at Tech from 2007-2009. The 6-3 wide receiver was considered one of the best pass catchers heading into the 2010 draft and was picked in the first round (22nd overall) by the Denver Broncos.

[PHOTOS: Demaryius Thomas through the years]

In 2016, Thomas and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers.

He also made five consecutive Pro Bowls.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2019, Thomas began playing for the New England Patriots and was traded shortly after to the New York Jets where he played in 11 games. He was not active during the 2020 season.

Thomas announced his retirement from the NFL in June 2021, finishing his nine year career with 724 receptions for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns.

Photos: Demaryius Thomas through the years Demaryius Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent most of his 10-season NFL career with the Denver Broncos, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2021. The former Georgia Tech standout was 33. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group