LAS VEGAS – The National Finals Rodeo closed the curtain on more than a week of activity with the crowning of the world champions for the various events. As expected, Stetson Wright was the All Around Cowboy and he managed to also capture the saddle bronc riding event, giving him a pair of world titles for 2021 and making him a five-time world champion, including three straight titles as the All Around Cowboy.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO