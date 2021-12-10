ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Players React To Tragic Death Of Former Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas

By Wes Langeler
 5 days ago
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

At just 33 years of age, former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away.

The cause of death remains unknown, however, according to TMZ, police found Thomas deceased in his Roswell, Georgia, home on Thursday night.

Preliminary reports suggest the death stemmed from a medical issue, however that is yet to be determined. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Drafted in 2010, Thomas was the first WR taken with the 22nd overall pick. His career spanned 10 seasons with Broncos, Texans, Patriots and Jets,

Thomas recorded 724 catches, 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns throughout his career, earning him five Pro Bowl selections, however he only played in 4 of them since he was busy winning Super Bowl 50 with Peyton Manning in the 2015 season.

Brandon Marshall, Jalen Ramsey, AJ Brown and more players around the league have taken to social media to share their condolences, offering up memories, prayers, and photos with DT.

RIP DT.

