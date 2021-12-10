ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

It Takes Two wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

By cianmaher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Mt8R_0dJ3K4Ei00

After much deliberation, It Takes Two has officially been declared Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, winning out over Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread and Deathloop.

2021 has been a weird year for games. With blockbusters like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West all being pushed back to 2022, many people claimed this year was left sparse by comparison. On the flip side, a game as unusual and ambitious as It Takes Two emerging victorious is a welcome surprise in an industry that often feels predictable.

True enough, some of 2021’s nominees look rather strange when viewed alongside last year’s all-star lineup of The Last of Us Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades and Ghost of Tsushima. That doesn’t make It Takes Two’s GOTY victory any less valid than those awarded in previous years – if anything, earning such a highly coveted accolade in 2021 is particularly worthy of praise.

Hazelight boss Josef Fares took to the stage to accept the award for It Takes Two, and specifically referenced his infamous “F*** the Oscars!” comment from back in 2017 during his speech. Fares also said he intended to give the trophy to his daughters.

If you’ve yet to play It Takes Two for yourself, it’s available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5. Just make sure you enlist a friend before booting it up if you want to get the most out of the experience – it’s supposed to take two, after all.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

The Game Awards 2021: Genshin Impact Wins Best Mobile Game and Reveals New Game Trailer

Despite being on multiple gaming platforms like the PC, PS4 and PS5, Genshin Impact is well-known for its mobile platform, where players can fight enemies and level up their characters on the go. This year at The Game Awards, Genshin Impact was nominated for two awards, “Best Mobile Game” and “Best Ongoing,” where it was able to secure the “Best Mobile Game” award with the help of its fans. The game was up against other popular mobile game contenders, such as Fantasian, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, and Pokémon Unite.
VIDEO GAMES
Jalopnik

Forza Horizon 5 Deserves Game Of The Year Consideration At The Game Awards

It’s that wonderful time of year again, when the shadowy cabal that forms the jury of The Game Awards gets together to definitively decide which games are Good, and which games simply Are. This year, however, there’s an elephant-shaped hole in that hallowed room: A near-perfect Forza game, and no Game Of The Year nomination.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Wins Best Indie Game at The Game Awards

Tonight is the game awards. The coveted ceremony that celebrates game developers, musicians, and everyone else involved. The first category that was up for nomination was the Best Independent Game Award. Amidst other nominees like Loop Hero, and Twelve Minutes, predicting the winner couldn’t have been easy. Yet the award, when read, went to none other than Ember Lab’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

Game Awards 2021: Full List of Winners, Including 'Deathloop,' Genshin Impact,' and 'It Takes Two'

The Game Awards 2021 was a night full of world premieres, announcements, and new trailers. Games such as Star Wars: Eclipse, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and the long-awaited Alan Wake II were revealed, as well as trailers for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film and Halo live-action TV series, with guest appearances from the likes of Sting, Keanu Reeves, and Ming-Na Wen.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Fares
gamepur.com

Final Fantasy XIV wins best ongoing game at Game Awards

Final Fantasy XIV has been awarded the best ongoing game award at the Game Awards 2021 event. It fits the team behind the project received this award on the same week they’ve launched their most significant expansion, Endwalker, with record concurrent player numbers of Steam and massive queues around the world.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Wins Best Action Adventure Game At The Game Awards 2021

At the Game Awards 2021, it was announced that has won best Action Adventure Game for 2021. beat out titles like Resident Evil Village and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to take the win. Aside from Action Adventure, Metroid Dread is also nominated for Game Of The Year. Let us...
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Suicide Squad PS5 Takes Over The Game Awards Tomorrow Night

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next PlayStation 5 game confirmed for an appearance during The Game Awards tomorrow night, with an extremely brief teaser posted to Twitter seemingly showcasing a very small nugget of gameplay. We've posted it below; Harley Quinn and co run at the screen before jumping off a building. Nothing particularly exciting, but it's better than nothing, right? Let's hope Gotham Knights is at the show to accompany it too.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Game Awards#It Takes Two#Take Two#Ratchet Clank#Rift Apart#Animal Crossing#Xbox One#Glhf
Washington Post

‘It Takes Two’ wins game of the year, Activision Blizzard leaves with no wins, new ‘Elden Ring’ trailer details lore

The 2021 Game Awards are over. The ceremony, which celebrates the video game industry and serves as a promotional vehicle for upcoming game-related media, ended with “It Takes Two,” a two-player game about love and companionship, winning the game of the year award. “Forza Horizon 5” won the most awards of the night, taking home three: best audio design, best sports/racing game and innovation in accessibility.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Dream Reacts To Controversial Game Awards Win

The 2021 Game Awards have come and gone. The ceremony was packed to the brim with exciting announcements and big wins for developers and personalities in the gaming industry, and the internet has already gone into full discussion mode about the event. Of course, you can never satisfy everyone — after all, Twitter had a fun time roasting Imagine Dragons' performance at the show — and a few of the award recipients have faced more scrutiny than others.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The Game Awards is becoming the biggest single gaming event of the year

The Game Awards is inseparable from its founder, presenter, and all-round marketing machine Geoff Keighley. His willingness to turn any moment into a commercial opportunity has earned him a bad rap from elements of the gaming community. It's also one of the key elements of The Game Awards' gradual transformation into something much bigger than ever seemed possible when it was first announced in 2014.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stalker 2 is adding NFTs, and fans are not happy

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl announced its own metaverse complete with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and to the surprise of nobody, fans are livid about it. Later this month, anyone can register for “item drops” that will begin slithering into existence sometime in Jan. 2022, and among the prizes will be a chance for someone to become the “first-ever metahuman” that will become an in-game non-playable character. Which is a fancy way of saying they’ll scan your face and plaster it on a shopkeeper. It’s not nearly as cool as they make it sound.
VIDEO GAMES
TIME

Halo Infinite Made Me Love Gaming With Friends Again

Nostalgia is a curse. Its memory manipulation makes us hyperinflate the value or quality of past relationships, experiences, things we loved. When we see them again, the disappointment can be a shock. No, Speed Racer was not a good cartoon show. No, your grade school crush wasn’t that impressed at your spelling test scores. But yes, the first Halo game was, and still is, the greatest first-person shooter video game ever made. Its mysterious setting on an alien ring world, its stoic soldier facing off against the impossible, its riveting and exciting gameplay. It all adds up to an unforgettable experience that begins what becomes an iconic trilogy of titles.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy