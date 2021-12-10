It Takes Two wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021

After much deliberation, It Takes Two has officially been declared Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021, winning out over Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Psychonauts 2, Metroid Dread and Deathloop.

2021 has been a weird year for games. With blockbusters like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West all being pushed back to 2022, many people claimed this year was left sparse by comparison. On the flip side, a game as unusual and ambitious as It Takes Two emerging victorious is a welcome surprise in an industry that often feels predictable.

True enough, some of 2021’s nominees look rather strange when viewed alongside last year’s all-star lineup of The Last of Us Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Hades and Ghost of Tsushima. That doesn’t make It Takes Two’s GOTY victory any less valid than those awarded in previous years – if anything, earning such a highly coveted accolade in 2021 is particularly worthy of praise.

Hazelight boss Josef Fares took to the stage to accept the award for It Takes Two, and specifically referenced his infamous “F*** the Oscars!” comment from back in 2017 during his speech. Fares also said he intended to give the trophy to his daughters.

If you’ve yet to play It Takes Two for yourself, it’s available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4 and PS5. Just make sure you enlist a friend before booting it up if you want to get the most out of the experience – it’s supposed to take two, after all.

Written by Cian Maher on behalf of GLHF.