What path is best when establishing a business? There are, arguably, two paths that an entrepreneur can take. The first being to follow the needs of the market and building a business plan on solving the world’s biggest problems and by doing so they think they will achieve success and change the world. The other path an entrepreneur can follow is to listen to their calling, their passion, and pursue it. Having tried both paths in my entrepreneurial past, I feel very strongly that the second path is the one that entrepreneurs should follow. As it turns out, following your passion and being a hero on business are not mutually exclusive.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO