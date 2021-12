Source Hero creates a marketing plan for you, finds leads, and schedules appointments–with a done-for-you approach. Listings On Demand is a new service launched by Source Hero that offers hyper-targeted listing opportunities to real estate agents. It provides access to their software platform and dedicated sales team that works with agent-specific criteria tailored for them–allowing the agent to focus their time and energy where it matters most: selling homes. The company launched this program in response to the growing need for more agents and brokers who are able to take advantage of the ever-changing market.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO