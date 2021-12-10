‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Stars on Wheatley’s Verdict and Angela’s Future After the Crossover

Dick Wolf Productions promised us an epic crossover event between “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on December 9th. And you know what? That’s exactly what we got. Perhaps we should have been a little more careful about what we wished for, though. The events of the courtroom mirrored a full-blown soap opera. Not only did we see Richard Wheatley snap and threaten Carisi in open court, but we also saw low blows to the relationships between Benson and Barba. At the end of the day, though, that’s not why people are still trying to dissect the episode.

