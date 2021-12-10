ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Stars on Wheatley’s Verdict and Angela’s Future After the Crossover

Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Stars on Wheatley’s Verdict and...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

CinemaBlend

Did Law And Order: SVU Just Ruin A Benson Relationship For Good In The Organized Crime Crossover?

Spoilers ahead for the fall finale of Law & Order: SVU Season 23, called “People Vs. Richard Wheatley.”. The big bad of Law & Order: Organized Crime’s first season went to trial on Law & Order: SVU, with Dylan McDermott back as Richard Wheatley. The case against Wheatley seemed about as solid as could be after the end of OC Season 1, but SVU brought a familiar face back to argue his case, and that may have been enough to ruin a longtime relationship of Benson’s. But is her friendship with Barba really done for good?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Tamara Taylor Says Angela May be More of a Liability Than Asset for Stabler

How would you handle two poisonings in a single day? We’re going to go out on a limb and say it probably wouldn’t go over very well. Tamara Taylor’s character, the key witness in the case of Kathy Stabler’s murder, is recovering from her ex-husband’s attempts on her life. But how far along will she be by the time she takes the stand during the Law & Order: Organized Crime/SVU crossover?
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Opens Up About Wheatley’s ‘Obsession’ With Stabler

The recent Dick Wolf Productions crossover event saw the worlds of “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” collide for a two-hour-long special of epic proportions. Fans finally got to watch the proceedings of the highly-anticipated “People vs. Richard Wheatley” trial. Perhaps they should have called it “Stabler vs. Richard Wheatley” though because their rivalry remains a personal one.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Showrunner Ilene Chaiken Opens Up About Upcoming Crossover

Just 5 days stand between us and the major Dick Wolf Productions crossover event between “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “Law & Order: SVU” on December 9th. Fans are scrambling to gather any last-minute clues they can surrounding the fate of their beloved characters and the possibility of seeing some familiar faces from past seasons. Who better to delve into that conversation than showrunner Ilene Chaiken?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Why Is Barba Working for Richard Wheatley?

Fans have quickly learned the things are rarely as they initially seem on the brand new NBC detective series Law & Order: Organized Crime. And, it seems to fans, the twists are going to keep coming as the series progresses. Especially as Law & Order: SVU viewers begin to see some familiar faces join Organized Crime in some major cross-over events.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Peter Scanavino Says Carisi’s ‘Nervous’ Facing Barba in ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover

Get ready for Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) vs. Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), Round 2. SVU‘s former ADA returns to defend Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), on trial for the murder of Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) in a crossover with Organized Crime on December 9, so as you can imagine, that’s going to be a tough trial for all involved, especially his former mentee. So how worried should he be when Kathy’s husband, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), takes the stand, given his temper? And what about Richard’s ex-wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor), who was poisoned on his orders and is still recovering?
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9 Review: People Vs. Richard Wheatley

It would have been too easy if Wheatley was convicted of Kathy's murder. On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 9, Stabler hoped the trial would give him and his family closure, but the opposite happened. Wheatley's behavior during the trial should have made the jury think twice about...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Tamara Taylor Was Excited to Play a Villain

One of the differences between Law & Order: Organized Crime and SVU is the fact Tamara Taylor has been able to play a villain for an entire season. While SVU is a one-off style model, Organized Crime is a whole season arc. At least, in 8 episode story arcs. So, that means that Tamara Taylor has been able to reprise her role as Angela Wheatley. The character is complicated. She is a bad guy but also a victim. She has depth, and there is a real reason to feel sorry for her.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Did the Show Secretly Reveal Wheatley’s Fate?

With the Kosta Organization dealt with, it’s high time Law & Order: Organized Crime moves into the second phase of Season 2. Richard Wheatley actor Dylan McDermott signed a big contract in the off-season. So it’s safe to assume he’s pretty heavily involved in the upcoming arc on OC. Can that tell us anything about what to expect from the December 9 crossover event revolving around his trial?
TV SERIES
KTVB

'Law & Order' Crossover: Tamara Taylor on Angela's 'Usual Suspects' Moment (Exclusive)

Thursday’s Law & Order crossover between Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime may not have been as cheerful as the title, “The Christmas Episode,” implied, but it delivered plenty of shocking gifts for fans of both series as Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) took the stand for the murder of Elliot Stabler’s (Christopher Meloni) wife, Kathy. And one of the biggest revelations came courtesy of Wheatley’s ex-wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor), who made a surprising return after being left physically and emotionally damaged after Richard attempted to have her killed at the end of season 1.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU, Organized Crime promo hype up big January return

Before we go too far into this Law & Order: SVU / Organized Crime preview, can we again state how epic the crossover was? We got so much detail on a number of important things, whether it be Elliot never asking Olivia about her life or him trying his best to patch things up — not recognizing that these things take time.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Tamara Taylor Says Angela Is in an ‘Incredibly Terrible Gray Area’

Dick Wolf Productions promised us an epic crossover event between “Law & Order: SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” on December 9th. And you know what? That’s exactly what we got. Perhaps we should have been a little more careful about what we wished for, though. The events of the courtroom mirrored a full-blown soap opera. Not only did we see Richard Wheatley snap and threaten Carisi in open court, but we also saw low blows to the relationships between Benson and Barba. At the end of the day, though, that’s not why people are still trying to dissect the episode.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Law & Order Stars Tease Fallout From SVU/Organized Crime Crossover's Treacherous (or Is It?) Big Reveal

Warning: This post contains spoilers from this week’s Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover. DUN DUN! Every time a bell rings, Law & Order‘s Richard Wheatley gets away with some truly terrible ish. So we wouldn’t be surprised if you heard a deafening clanging as SVU and Organized Crime‘s latest crossover came to an end Thursday… because the drug kingpin/murderer left his murder trial as a free man. After a contentious stint in the courtroom, with returning former assistant district attorney Rafael Barba as his legal counsel, Wheatley’s trial for the killing of Kathy Stabler ended in a mistrial. And when the...
TV SERIES

