‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Stars on Wheatley’s Verdict and Angela’s Future After the Crossover

Get ready for Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) vs. Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza), Round 2. SVU‘s former ADA returns to defend Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), on trial for the murder of Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) in a crossover with Organized Crime on December 9, so as you can imagine, that’s going to be a tough trial for all involved, especially his former mentee. So how worried should he be when Kathy’s husband, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), takes the stand, given his temper? And what about Richard’s ex-wife, Angela (Tamara Taylor), who was poisoned on his orders and is still recovering?
