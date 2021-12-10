How do you write a great admissions essay?

Jordan Peterson once said that the best way to teach students critical thinking is to teach them to write. Students hate writing essays because nobody explains to them the purpose and value of these assignments. The USA students are told that they have to deal with the overwhelming amount of paperwork only because they have to obtain their degree and graduate from college. However, Peterson persuades that writing teaches students how to think critically, which subsequently helps them formulate their arguments coherently, speak elegantly, and win the battles they undertake in the world. Students who develop critical thinking have influence and opportunities; people listen to them because they are articulate. Many companies want to hire such people and pay them more money because of their abilities to present the topic and discuss it coherently. What else can you possibly have to succeed in your field?

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO