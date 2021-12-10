ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

How do you write a great admissions essay?

By KIMBERLY CATAUDELLA The News, Observer, Raleigh, N.C.
nny360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — If you’re a student applying for college, writing a personal essay can seem daunting. But it doesn’t need to be. The News & Observer talked to admissions offices at universities in North Carolina to find out what to do — and what to avoid — when writing those...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Why Do Students Hate Writing Essays?

Jordan Peterson once said that the best way to teach students critical thinking is to teach them to write. Students hate writing essays because nobody explains to them the purpose and value of these assignments. The USA students are told that they have to deal with the overwhelming amount of paperwork only because they have to obtain their degree and graduate from college. However, Peterson persuades that writing teaches students how to think critically, which subsequently helps them formulate their arguments coherently, speak elegantly, and win the battles they undertake in the world. Students who develop critical thinking have influence and opportunities; people listen to them because they are articulate. Many companies want to hire such people and pay them more money because of their abilities to present the topic and discuss it coherently. What else can you possibly have to succeed in your field?
SANTA CLARITA, CA
rentonreporter.com

TOP 3 Websites for Essay Help Online from Admission to Graduation

Since high school, an average student is regularly tasked with written assignments. The lion’s share of them are essays of various types, kinds, shapes, and sizes. During freshmen and sophomore years in college, things go from tolerable to almost unbearable. As the range of subjects broadens, students get literally bombarded with essays fast and furious. This is when most college-goers start wandering around like zombies, asking friends, peers, close ones, “Help me write my essay, please!!!” A few succeed; the majority burn candles at both ends, trying to get the assignment finished on time. By junior year, many learn the ropes and don’t need much help with writing an essay. They think they’re safe now. But then, like in “Squid Game,” comes the next – senior – level – course works, capstone projects, theses, etc. And the struggle starts all starts over again.
EDUCATION
New York Post

US medical schools enrolled the largest and most diverse class in history in 2021

Medical school applications and enrollments skyrocketed to record highs during the 2021-22 school year across the US, especially among underrepresented minorities, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). Applications typically rise and fall by 2% or 3% for the past 20 years, but for the 2021-22 season, they...
COLLEGES
theodysseyonline.com

How to Use Your Passion for Writing to Complete Academic Essays

Academic paper writing is often considered one of the most dreaded parts of college for students. Most people hate it, even if they are into writing in general. Many students feel like it puts them into a box where no creative expression is possible. Like having to use a more formal tone of voice and thinking about referencing restricts one’s flow of thought.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Plagiarism#Essays#The News Observer#Duke University
US News and World Report

Tips to Finish Writing College Application Essays

With many college application deadlines looming on Jan. 1, December can be a cold awakening for high school seniors. Heed the following advice to ensure that your application essays get completed amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday events, coupled with the pressure of regular school and extracurricular commitments. Create...
COLLEGES
tulane.edu

How to Reduce Admission Anxiety

Hey y’all! It’s that time of year! Hanukkah has come and gone, Christmas music has taken over Magic 101.9, and students are so stressed out by their college applications that they can barely enjoy the holiday cheer. It’s a tough time to be a senior!. We know...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nny360.com

SUNY Potsdam faculty members publish environmental studies textbook

POTSDAM — Three SUNY Potsdam Department of Environmental Studies faculty members have published a new textbook to introduce college students to their growing field. Claudia J. Ford, Katherine Cleary and Jessica Rogers have co-authored “Introduction to Environmental Studies: Interdisciplinary Reading,” published by Cognella. The book is available as either an ebook or as a paperback.
ENVIRONMENT
nny360.com

Massena school board returns to discussion of gendered grad gown colors

MASSENA — The Board of Education came back to its discussion of whether student graduation attire should be one uniform color or two colors. The board discussed the matter during its Monday night monthly meeting. Amber Baines, board vice president and a member of the policy committee, said the...
EDUCATION
The Stockton Record

Guest view: Creating a new campus concept as college costs, dropout rates soar

About 2 million people enter postsecondary education for the first time each year in America. While no two schools are the same, they all share one serious challenge: An alarming loss of students. College enrollment is down 6.5% compared with 2019 (the largest two-year drop noted in the past 50 years). What’s more, the overall dropout rate for first-year college students is 40%. Why?  ...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS New York

Princeton, NYU Announce Changes As COVID Cases Climb

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several colleges have made a last-minute decision to go remote at the tail end of the semester after seeing an acceleration of COVID-19 cases among students. New York University said it’s not a cause for alarm, but it is encouraging faculty to give final exams online out of an abundance of caution. The famed city institution is part of a growing list of schools making the change, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday. IMPORTANT NEWS: Our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brproud.com

Northeast Delta HSA, announces winners of student essay writing contest

MONROE, LA (BRPROUD) – On Friday, Dec. 10 the Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) in partnership with nonprofit Mind Motivation— announces the winners of the student essay writing contest aimed at underage drinking prevention and financial literacy among youth. Students were asked to describe what motivates their...
MONROE, LA
The Independent

Voices: How many other children like Arthur Labinjo-Hughes are out there? We have no way of knowing

Just before the first Covid lockdown forced schools to close, a teacher got in touch with me about her concerns for what was about to happen. “Do you know who I’m most worried about,” she said. “It’s not the kids who are in the system – the ones with a designated social worker. We know who they are. It’s the kids on the edge of care. These are the ones that teachers know about, who they keep an eye on, who they make sure are OK.”It was a haunting warning, and it has come back to me more than once...
KIDS
Richmond.com

How do you write a great admissions essay? Here are some tips from experts

RALEIGH, N.C. — If you're a student applying for college, writing a personal essay can seem daunting. But it doesn't need to be. The News & Observer talked to admissions offices at universities in North Carolina to find out what to do — and what to avoid — when writing those essays over the next few weeks.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy