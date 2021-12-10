Woodridge condo residents forced out of homes early by water main break

A broken water main is forcing people out of their homes early at Woodridge Country Club.

A group of condo owners there had been informed by their association that they had less than two weeks to find somewhere new to live over the winter because all water had to be shut off for repairs.

On December 2, Woodridge Country Club Condo Association #5 sent residents a letter, which read in part, "You must vacate the building...on December 17. Do not expect to be able to move back into your unit until spring 2022."

The condo association said damage from a summer tornado is still causing problems, and all water must be turned off to all units to avoid pipes bursting.

But the broken main meant everyone had to evacuate Thursday. Temporary housing is being provided, though it was unclear if that was meant to last through the whole winter or until the original deadline provided.