The Strongest Shape: 60 Seconds on the Triangle

No. 1 Song: “Add It Up” – Nbhd Nick. “Spotify says my Audio Aura is wistful and confident. Wistful and confident?. “I’m not entirely sure how these two can go together, but I find it representative of the fact that my top 10 songs come straight off of my workout playlist and the next 10 come off my main character, deep feels playlist that I reserve exclusively for trying to romanticize my walk from Branford College to Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall. Indeed, the mix of starting the year amidst the throes of the pandemic back home and finishing it amidst the crazy that has been my first semester at Yale really did create dual personalities for my Wrapped aura. I ended up spending approximately 17 days of my life this year listening to Spotify, none of which I regret — although the brief foray into alt-communist punk was a strange era. It does feel like a lot of time, but seems to pale in comparison to my friends’ literal months of lofi hip hop study beats.”

