NSEA survey reveals how the pandemic affected educators statewide

As we begin the month of December, it seems that we now have to watch out for a new variant which is “Omicron.” Now so far, Texas has not seen any cases caused by this variant, but we now have to worry that if this does come this way, what will happen to our educational system. We will again shut down our schools and go back to online Zoom classes. Some school districts have already petitioned the Governor to ask permission to mandate wearing a mask. But our Governor feels that our children should not have to wear masks and only those that visit should wear them. The bigger question is whether our schools will be prepared if we go back to online learning if we have to close our schools. It’s hard to say, but this might be our new routine of having to keep up with new variants as this virus continues to mutate. Our children need a daily routine to include learning in their classrooms. I fear that this generation will constantly fear how to live through this pandemic. So to help both our children’s future and ours, I encourage all of you to get vaccinated along with your children. If you need to find out where you can get vaccinated, please go to the SAISD website and click Parents and Students, and you will find all the information to make an appointment.

