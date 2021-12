Florida Memorial University head coach Tim “Ice” Harris has come a long way since his days growing up in Overtown. Prior to his current job at Florida Memorial, Harris was one of the most successful high school coaches in Miami-Dade County history. He led Miami’s Booker T. Washington High School to 3 state championships, including a mythical national championship in 2013. Located in Miami Gardens,Florida Memorial is South Florida’s only historically black college or university. The football program began play in 2020 and competes at the NAIA level along with St. Thomas University, which started its football program in 2019.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO