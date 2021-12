Final Exams this year will be held Dec. 15 through 17. Each day will be split into four exams, with the first one beginning at 8:10 am. Exam 4 for each day will be a designated make-up time for those who missed their testing period. Each test will last for 80 minutes with a 10 minute passing period in between. Students are expected to attend all their classes unless they are a lunch or study hall period. Due to safety guidelines, no exams will be administered over Winter Break.

EDUCATION ・ 15 DAYS AGO