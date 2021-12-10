ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman Involved In Armed Carjacking Is The Latest In Spike In Bridgeport

By Megan Hickey
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NE8C5_0dJ3FUOO00

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 40-year-old woman is recovering after an armed carjacking Tuesday in broad daylight — in front of an elementary school.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey looks at the shocking attack — caught on surveillance video.

The victim did not want to be identified or interviewed for this story, but the person who captured the surveillance video gave permission to show the video in order to illustrate the toll the carjacking epidemic is taking on residents here in Chicago.

It was 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon in the Bridgeport neighborhood. The woman was seen on the video getting something out of the passenger side of her white Audi when a blue Mercedes Sedan pulled up and it was immediately clear to her that she was in danger.

Police said three teenage boys — two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old — got out with weapons.

The woman backed away from the car and fell to the sidewalk as one of the teens grabbed her purse. The other two took her car and drove off. The three teens were taken into custody soon after.

The victims’ screams are one more painful reminder of the tremendous toll that the carjacking spike has taken on residents.

In Bridgeport, so far 14 carjackings have been reported in 2021. That’s five more than last year across all of Cook County

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart says carjackings have increased approximately 43 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

“I think a lot of this would be alleviated if we get what I believe would be a minimum. Buy-in from the manufacturers and dealerships,” he said.

Dart sent a letter to major automakers asking for them to collaborate with law enforcement. He explained that most vehicles sold after 2015 have the capability to be tracked and nearly two-thirds of the vehicles taken are 2015 models or newer.

Car owners can also submit a consent form to release the car’s tracking information to the police in the event their vehicle is taken.

While it wouldn’t prevent carjackings from happening — it might help recover the car more quickly.

The three teens in the Bridgeport carjacking were charged with several felony weapons and carjacking counts. Police said no injuries were reported.

WEB EXTRA: Tracking Chicago’s Carjackings

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Group Attacks Clerk, Robs Smoke Shop In Lakeview East

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A smoke shop clerk was attacked and the store robbed in Lakeview East Tuesday night. Four armed men entered the store in the 3400 block of North Halsted Street at about 8:49 p.m. and began attacking the clerk, police said. The clerk was pepper sprayed before the offenders fled on foot with the cash drawer. The clerk was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, Woman Attacked And Robbed In Lincoln Park

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were attacked and robbed in the Lincoln Park community Tuesday night, police said. The man and woman, both 38, were walking on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of West Montana Street at about 10:30 p.m. when three men with guns got out of a dark sedan and demanded their property, authorities said. The offenders struck the man in the face and took his shoes, wallet and phone. They then struck the woman in the back of the head with a gun and took her purse and phone. The victims refused medical treatment on the scene. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Group Attacks Employee, Steals Merchandise From Hyde Park Store

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A group attacked a store employee and stole merchandise from a store in Hyde Park Tuesday night, police said. The group of three women entered a store on the 1500 block of East 55th Street at about 9:45 p.m. and took several items before fleeing on foot, authorities said. One of the offenders punched an employee, a woman, in the face during the incident. The employee refused medical treatment. Nobody is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tavares Reed Charged With September Murder Of Che Hearns In Zion

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested in Chicago for the shooting death of a 31-year-old man in September in north suburban Zion. Police said 28-year-old Tavares Reed was taken into custody on Saturday in Chicago on an outstanding arrest warrant in the Sept. 17 murder of Che Hearns in Zion. Zion police responded to a call of shots fired on Sept. 17 at a home in the 1700 block of Joanna Avenue, and found Hearns inside his apartment, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Investigators determined Reed and Hearns got into an argument at a bar in Kenosha earlier that day, and after the two went their separate ways, Reed went to Hearns’ apartment and fired several shots into it from the lawn. A judge issued a warrant for Reed’s arrest on Oct. 15, but Reed had fled the state right after the shooting. When police later learned he had returned to Illinois, officers were able to find him in Chicago and take him into custody. Reed was out on parole for a previous weapons conviction at the time of the shooting. Zion police said Reed is awaiting transfer to the Lake County Jail.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Cook County, IL
City
Bridgeport, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Roscoe Village Security Camera Network Helps Prevent And Solve Crime, And More Cameras Are In Order With Spike In Crime In Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — A private network of neighborhood cameras is helping solve crimes in Roscoe Village – and any bit helps with crime rising in the police district into which it falls, as well as across Chicago. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Wednesday, the reach of these cameras goes far beyond the doorbell cameras we usually see. The cameras are mounted on local businesses, and are pretty advanced. They are intended not only to help prevent crime, but to solve crime too. “They’re all exterior. They’re all public spaces,” said Roscoe Village Neighbors President Larry Peterson. “We do want to act as...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police Look For Gunman Who Wounded Driver On The Bishop Ford

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police looking for a gunman who shot and wounded a driver on the Bishop Ford Freeway in the middle of the day. Police said the driver was shot while driving northbound near 159th Street when bullets started flying. The person was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. (Credit: CBS) So far, there have been 244 expressway shootings in the Chicago area since the beginning of this year. That’s 116 more than all of last year. Suspects – If you run, you will be tracked, whether it is by plane, car, foot, or by our specially trained canines. These most recent arrests reflect that commitment. https://t.co/bQsTpGKIxl — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) December 15, 2021      
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Man Furious After Being Confronted By Would-Be Carjackers On Way To Elementary School With Kids Inside In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee was on his way to work at an elementary school in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Wednesday morning, and it’s safe to say it was the last place the Chicago man thought he would be the victim of an attempted carjacking. The encounter left him angry, and concerned for the students. He shared what happened with CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra. The West Humboldt Park neighborhood is no stranger to carjackings. But this one attempt stood out, and not just because the victim called us. It was because it happened in the morning, outside a school – with...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Dispatchers Honored For Quick Action In Face Of Shootings That Killed Cmdr. Paul Bauer, Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) — Four Chicago Police dispatchers were recognized Tuesday for their heroism and bravery in the face of shootings that took the lives of police officers over the past few years. Suzanne Cassaro and Kathy Kordelewski were on duty Feb. 13, when Cmdr. Paul Bauer was shot and killed while pursuing a suspect in the Loop. “We are kind of behind the scenes, but we’re there every minute – every foot pursuit, every emergency, every 10-1 (emergency backup call), and our job is to make sure that our officers go home safe,” Cassaro said. Also honored were dispatchers Patricia Bounds and Keith Thornton, who acted quickly on Aug. 7 when Officer Ella French was shot and killed during a traffic stop in West Englewood. French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was wounded. The dispatchers were recognized for keeping calm and coordinating the emergency response following those tragic events.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Dart
CBS Chicago

Thieves Take Cash, Liquor Bottles From North Side Liquor Stores Overnight

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a string of smash and grab liquor store burglaries that took place on the North Side early Wednesday morning. In Lakeview in the 3600 block of North Ashland Avenue at about 1:35 a.m., three offenders shattered the glass front door of a business, police said. There was a security gate behind the glass doors, so the offenders were unable to enter the store to take anything. In Rogers Park, two offenders pried away a security gate and shattered the glass front door at a liquor store in the 6600 block of North Clark Street...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect Gets Out Of Car, Runs Into Sanitary And Ship Canal During Pursuit By State Police

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect bailed from a car and ran into the Sanitary and Ship Canal during a police pursuit late Tuesday. Illinois State Police said at 5:28 p.m., a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle on the northeast-bound Stevenson Expressway near Kedzie Avenue. The drover did not stop, and eventually pulled over, got out of the car, and ran off, state police said. A Chicago Police helicopter was able to find the suspect down the embankment of the Sanitary and Ship Canal, and relayed information to officers. The suspect ran into the canal, and was eventually taken into custody by state troopers. With the help of Chicago Fire Department personnel, the suspect was carried up the embankment and taken to an area hospital as a precaution.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Police Warn Of More Armed Carjackings And Robberies In Lakeview And Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert to residents Saturday of armed robberies in the Lakeview and Lincoln Park neighborhoods. In each incident, individuals armed with semi-automatic firearms approach unsuspecting victims on the sidewalk and street and demand victims’ property. After taking their property, the offenders would flee the scene in a waiting vehicle driven by a co-offender. In several incidents, the victims’ vehicle was taken. Incident locations and times: 800 block of West Wolfram Street on Nov. 17, 2021, at 9:20 pm 3900 block of North Janssen Avenue on November 2021 at 10:05 pm 2300 block of North Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 27, 2021,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

60-Year-Old Man Shot While Driving In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was shot while driving late Monday night in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said the man was driving near 74th and Racine around 11:15 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was listed in good condition. The victim told police he did not see the shooter, and did not know where the shots came from. No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjackings#Mercedes
CBS Chicago

Bucktown Residents Pay For Private Security Patrols To Combat Rampant Crime In The Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighborhood watch, ring cameras and lobbying CPD. Those things haven’t done the trick in Bucktown. So, residents there are opening their wallets. Starting soon, one source telling CBS 2 that as early as Wednesday night, a new security cruiser is hitting the streets. CBS 2’s Chris Tye has the story. Time and again, ring cameras are putting the crisis into high-def focus. CPD offered alert after community alert on armed robberies and vehicular hijackings in Bucktown. Despite begging for beefed up police patrols, Bucktown’s gotten nothing, they said. “I could certainly see why a residential group feels they have to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint Near North And Washtenaw Avenues

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was carjacked Tuesday on the cusp of Logan Square and Humboldt Park. At 5 p.m., the 26-year-old woman was standing near a Hyundai in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of North Avenue, when two people came up. One of them pulled a handgun and demanded the keys to the car, police said. The victim complied, police said. No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Caught On Video: UPS Driver Throws Packages Over Southeast Side Woman’s Fence, And She Was Not Happy With UPS’ Response

CHICAGO (CBS) — Doorbell video from the East Side neighborhood showed a UPS driver throwing packages over a fence like a football player making a spiral pass. The recipient of the package cried foul to CBS 2, after not liking the response from UPS. And as CBS 2’s Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, the delivery appears to violate protocol for the package giant too. It is, of course, that time of year, Delivery drivers are busier than ever, and customers are anxiously awaiting those holiday gifts. But no matter how busy it gets, UPS says an employee’s hands should not leave a package until...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Women Steal Items From Two Magnificent Mile Stores, Use Stun Gun On Security Guard, Police Say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two women stole items from two different stores on the Magnificent Mile Wednesday evening, and one of them used a stun gun on a security guard, police said. At 6:31 p.m., the women went into a business in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue – reportedly the Niketown store at 669 N. Michigan Ave. – and took merchandise, police said. Employees of the store confronted the women, at which point one of the women pulled a stun gun, police said. The women then ran off onto Michigan Avenue. Shortly afterward, the women entered another unspecified store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue and stole items, police said. A security guard confronted the women, and this time, one of the women used the stun gun on him, police said. The women then fled, police said. The women were arrested by responding police officers, and charges were pending late Tuesday. The security guard who was stunned was treated and released at the scene. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Man Critically Injured In Parkway Gardens Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically injured Monday in a shooting in the Parkway Gardens development. At 1:50 p.m., the 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he got into a fight with another man who shot him multiple times, police said. The victim was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 18, Shot In Vehicle Traveling On DuSable Lake Shore Drive Near Chicago Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A young man was shot while traveling in a vehicle on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Chicago Avenue Tuesday evening. At 7:35 p.m., the 18-year-old man was in a vehicle headed north on the Drive when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. At least half a dozen bullet holes were seen in the side of the victim’s car. The victim was struck multiple times in the body and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive was shut down between Chicago and North avenues as police investigated. The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications advised people to seek alternate routes. No one was in custody late Tuesday. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Maurice Lowry, 29, Charged In CTA Bus Carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the carjacking of a CTA bus Wednesday. Maurice Lowry, 29, of Chicago, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. Lowry was arrested around 11:45 p.m. in the 2000 block of W. Marquette. Police say about 20 minutes earlier a carjacker boarded a CTA bus and demanded — at gunpoint — that the 64-year-old female driver take him to an off-route location. The driver complied for several blocks before the carjacker ordered her to pull over and allow him to exit the bus and continue walking. Police say they were able to quickly locate the offender after numerous calls about his location as he fled.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Importer Says Mattresses Found In Seized Haul Of Stolen Merchandise Belong To Him, But He’s Having Lots Of Trouble Getting Them Back

CHICAGO (CBS) — Numerous stolen containers filled with boxes of merchandise were recently found by investigators, and one business owner believes some of the stolen goods they found belong to him. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, importer Ravi Kapoor is positive that he has located his stolen mattresses among the merchandise in the containers. But if he’s right, no one is telling him – and actually getting the mattresses back has proven to be much easier said than done. Kapoor, of Prag International, is an importer and wholesaler of a wide range of items that he ships in from India...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy