ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Solar Ammonia for Shipping

By Guest Contributor
CleanTechnica
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn part 1 of the ammonia vs biofuels discussion, we looked at the large-scale destruction that would ensue if we scaled biofuel production to satisfy global demand. But while we have established that biofuels lose out handily to PV in the area metric, it might be reasonable to assume that biofuels...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
CleanTechnica

The Attack On Rooftop Solar Power In California Is Beyond Stupid

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has just proposed significant changes to rooftop solar policies in California that are likely to stifle rooftop solar energy growth and hurt California’s plans to decarbonize quickly. Frankly, it’s a stunning step backwards. We will get into the details of the proposal...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Independent

No More Rooftop Solar?

There’s a battle brewing right now in our state over who owns the sun. Is it the sole property of California’s major utilities, or do each of us have the right to capture its energy to electrify our homes if we wish?. Long derided by these quasi monopolies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TheConversationCanada

Why carbon capture and storage is key to avoiding the worst effects of the climate emergency

With the ongoing climate emergency and nations’ commitments to meet net-zero goals by 2050, there’s a heightened need to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions through whatever means possible. Carbon capture and storage (CCS) or carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) are included in the mitigation pathways set out by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Despite this, carbon capture technologies have been labelled as a distraction from supporting renewable energies and as extending the life of the oil and gas industry. But CCUS is a technology we cannot ignore. CCUS are technologies that concentrate carbon dioxide from various streams, including...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

California’s $8 Per KW Solar Proposal Would Punish Homeowners For Using Clean Energy

California’s Public Utility Commission (PUC) is proposing not only cutting the state’s rooftop solar energy incentive after several years of success (and debate), but it also wants to punish homeowners who use solar power to generate their electricity. Reuters notes that under these proposed reforms, California homeowners with new solar installations would see a monthly utility charge of $8 per kilowatt to cover the state’s cost of maintaining the grid. Solar homeowners will also get paid less for sending excess electricity into the grid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KXAN

Accelerating Solar Jobs With NATiVE Solar

NATiVE Solar is not only changing the way we see and use energy but they are also accelerating solar jobs and green career pathways. Casey Skaugen, Regional Operations Manager at NATiVE Solar, shared more about his career progression and recent promotion, along with recommendations to get started in the solar industry.
BASTROP, TX
Eos

Midwest Livestock Operations Linked to Rise in Ammonia Pollution

The agriculture industry is one of the largest emitters of ammonia, methane, and nitrous oxide. While United States’ animal agriculture has been growing steadily for decades, livestock operations are also getting denser. From 2002 to 2016, the number of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) has risen by nearly 20% in comparison to just a 6% increase in the number of livestock animals.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Energy Efficiency#Renewable Energy#Luc#Ci
naval-technology.com

FuelPositive Develops Green Ammonia Synthesizer System

Concept: Canadian growth-stage development company FuelPositive has developed a green ammonia synthesizer system that can produce zero-emissions green ammonia from renewable hydrogen at a lower cost than gray ammonia. The new system is built into a shipping container and is portable. The system can be used for producing green ammonia for use across different industries and applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

Ammonia may play a key role in climate-neutral shipping

Climate-neutral shipping by 2050 requires immediate action. The question is which green fuels to focus on. Ammonia is one of them, according to a new report. Today, the maritime sector accounts for three percent of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions. This figure is expected to increase, and if we are to succeed in reversing the trend, it is therefore necessary for the maritime sector to embark on the green transition quickly. And as ocean-going ships rely heavily on fuels and are unlikely to sail on batteries, the solution must be found using other methods.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
CleanTechnica

Floating Solar Juggernaut Crashes Cold Barrier

The idea of floating solar panels onto bodies of water first crept into the sphere of climate solutions about 10 years ago. The field got off to a slow start at first due to technical challenges. Fortunately, now the pace is picking up, just in time to help accelerate the global energy transition. Floating solar enables PV panels to be placed in locations that would otherwise be off limits, and that includes colder parts of the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Home Battery Storage: The (Solar) Rich Get Richer

Everyone is talking about the vanishing gap between household incomes and the affordability of rooftop solar, and that’s a good thing. Throw a home battery energy storage system into the mix, though, and the gap reappears. Now add the virtual power plant model, and the gap could turn into a yawning chasm of benefits, with none accruing to households that could use the most help with their energy bills. That’s not just a social equity issue. If rapid decarbonization is the game, the name is making both rooftop solar and home energy storage accessible for more households.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

“Massless” Carbon Fiber Batteries Will Help Future Solar EV Designs

In a recent article at PV Magazine, we got our first look at the new “massless” battery technology. They call their carbon fiber batteries “massless” not because they literally have zero mass (that’s physically impossible by our current understanding of physics), but because they add no mass to a vehicle that wouldn’t be there already.
CARS
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Company Bets Prototype Electric Storage Device Could Spark More Solar Use

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Green technology is powering the future, but storing it is more expensive than creating it. Now one local engineer has come up with a solution that is affordable and accessible for small businesses and homeowners – and it fits in your garage. “This is our full-size unit. This will take about 30KW hours, which is about what one solar string produces in a day,” said Zack Spencer. Spencer – who runs Spencer Composites Corporation, an industrial automation company in Sacramento – showed us a prototype for his new energy storage device. It’s about the size of a washing machine and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
CleanTechnica

Solar Ammonia In A Climate Crisis: Electrolysis Is No Barrier To Low-Cost Renewable Ammonia

In parts one and two of this discussion, we have delved into the environmental impacts of biofuels and ammonia. The time has arrived to examine the second and third most important considerations for alternative shipping fuels: economics and technical feasibility. In this third part, we will explain how to synthesize ammonia using electrolysis and continue with a discussion on capacity factors, wrapping up with a review of the main ammonia costs. Part 4 will discuss other implementation considerations of ammonia-powered ships, compare costs with biofuels and bunker fuels, and provide a high-level summary of the entire topic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Pitched Solar Roof Options in Europe — The World Beyond Tesla

The end of the Tetris era — roof aesthetics counts. On-roof mounting systems still have the largest share in the residential solar photovoltaic market. However, for new or refurbished pitched roofs, this is not cost-effective. First of all, we need to understand that roof tiles are completely unnecessary with PV panels above them. Additionally, on-roof PV systems are quite often a visual torture. The reality is that some photovoltaic sellers squeeze in as much kW as they can and installers assemble those Tetris-like systems. The panels are arranged vertically and horizontally, clearly standing out from the roofing, visually resembling the block effect from a well-known computer game. We can do better than that.
INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

How People Get Into The Home Solar Power Funnel In USA? What Stops Solar Adoption That’s In Progress?

Solar leads and installations in disadvantaged communities do not come from phone calls or emails from solar companies but instead from referrals by friends nearby, finds new research by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on California income-qualified solar programs. On the opposite end, program disqualification due to intricate eligibility...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy