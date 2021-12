The moment has finally arrived, Husker Nation. We are going to get our first glimpse at some future Huskers who will make the transition from High School Star, to possibly the next big thing in Scarlet and Cream. One of these players, maybe all of them, will be the faces of the program going forward and for years to come. The player, or players, that bring Nebraska back the grit and passion that once were hallmarks in teams of the past. Let us introduce you.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO