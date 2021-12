The TITANER Titanium Bento Lunch Boxes are a durable solution for use when taking a meal out of the house and more to help make them a truly efficient addition to the kitchen. The lunchboxes are constructed with food-grade titanium that is meant to last forever and has no plastic components in the mix to make it easy to care for. The closure clip will work to keep the lunch box sealed, but also acts as a handle that will enable campers to hold onto its as they place it over a heating source to instantly transform the lunchbox into a cooking pot.

