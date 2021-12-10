ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenkins scores 21 to carry New Mexico over Denver 87-67

By Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — KJ Jenkins had 21 points as New Mexico romped past Denver 87-67. Gethro Muscadin had 12 points...

Minnesota cruises past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — ayton Willis made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead four in double figures as Minnesota beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-71. The Golden Gophers opened on a 14-4 run and had a double-digit lead for most of the game. Willis’ 3-pointer stretched the advantage to 26 points early in the second half. Jamison Battle and E.J. Stephens added 16 points apiece and Luke Loewe had 12 for Minnesota (9-1). Terrion Murdix scored 18 points to lead Texas A&M-CC (9-2), which had its eight-game win streak snapped.
Carlton, Shead lead No. 14 Houston past Louisiana, 71-56

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Carlton had 17 points and nine rebounds, Jamal Shead added 16 points and No. 14 Houston beat Louisiana-Lafayette 71-56 on Tuesday night. Taze Moore had 14 points and 10 rebounds, Fabian White Jr. finished with 12 points and nine rebounds and Kyler Edwards had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Houston shot 39% and made just two of 21 3-point attempts. Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Kentrell Garnett added 12 points. Louisiana shot 33% and 10 of 28 on 3-pointers. Houston was without leading scorer Marcus Sasser, starting forward Reggie Chaney and reserve guard Tramon Mark due to injuries.
Mississippi St. blasts Georgia St. 79-50 to end skid

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 18 points and D.J. Jeffries scored 15 and Mississippi State blitzed Georgia State 79-50 and ended its two-game losing streak. Shakeel Moore’s layup broke a tie at 8-all and that triggered an 11-4 Bulldogs run. Jeffries’ 3-pointer with 8:35 before halftime gave Mississippi State a 22-14 advantage and they went on to outscore Georgia State 21-8 to close the half. Molinar only missed one shot all night going 5 for 6 overall and made all seven of his foul shots. Corey Allen scored 15 for the Panthers who have now lost three of their last four.
No. 25 Texas Tech returns to rankings, tops Red Wolves 75-62

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin McCullar scored 21 points, and No. 25 Texas Tech celebrated its return to the national rankings with a 75-62 victory over Arkansas State. The Red Raiders were coming off a five-point overtime victory against then-No. 13 Tennessee that got them ranked for the first time under first-year coach Mark Adams. Texas Tech didn’t overlook an outmatched Sun Belt Conference team sandwiched between ranked opponents. The Red Raiders face fifth-ranked Gonzaga in a neutral-site game in Phoenix on Saturday. Markise Davis scored 17 for Arkansas State.
