COVAX scheme needs rules to prevent vaccine hoarding - WHO advisor

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - COVAX, the global vaccine-sharing network, needs a new set of rules in the long term to prevent the hoarding of vaccines by high income and vaccine-producing countries, a senior advisor to the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday.

COVAX, which is co-led by the WHO and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), suffered as high-income countries used their purchasing power to steer the flow of vaccines, while manufacturing countries prioritised domestic distribution, said Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the WHO Director General.

“You can’t vaccinate one part of the world and then make low-income countries wait,” he told media on the sidelines of meetings for the G20’s financial track on the Indonesian island of Bali.

COVAX has since January largely allocated doses of COVID-19 vaccines proportionally among its 140-plus beneficiary states according to population size. In October, the WHO said it would distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage.

Aylward called for vaccine manufacturers to be more transparent.

“The manufacturers have got to say how many vaccines are going to who, and when. If we don’t have that information, we can’t plan properly,” he said.

On Wednesday, the WHO said hospitalisations caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19, detected in 57 nations, was likely to rise as it spreads.

“Many people have said (Omicron) is not causing a lot of deaths. We don’t know that,” Aylward said.

“It is a very new virus, there has not been a lot of sequencing done that tells us the seriousness of this disease”.

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 vaccine inequity allowed Omicron to emerge

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is 76 per cent — 10 times higher than it is across the continent of Africa. While people in the wealthy West have had preferred access to multiple rounds of vaccines, vast numbers of people, especially in Africa and on the Indian subcontinent, haven’t received a single dose. This has permitted the virus to thrive and accelerated the process of mutation, adding months and perhaps years to the pandemic. Wherever COVID-19 has the chance to linger, variants develop and travel. This entirely predictable pattern is destined to repeat itself unless countries with resources share vaccines with others that...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron spreads faster and weakens vaccine efficacy, WHO says

The new omicron coronavirus variant spreads faster and considerably reduces vaccine efficacy compared to the delta variant, but may cause less severe symptoms according to early data, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.Delta, first identified in India earlier this year, is currently the dominant variant of the novel coronavirus and is responsible for most of the world’s infections.Scientists and health experts have, however, continued to raise concerns about omicron which has over 50 mutations compared to the delta variant, including 26-32 in the spike protein, which enables the virus to enter human cells.As of 9 December, the WHO said...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoarding#Covid 19 Vaccines#Population Size#Covax#Who#Gavi#G20#Indonesian#Omicron
KSNT

WHO warns fears of omicron could spark new vaccine hoarding

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization expressed concerns Thursday that rich countries spooked by the emergence of the omicron variant could step up the hoarding of COVID-19 vaccines and strain global supplies again, complicating efforts to stamp out the pandemic. The U.N. health agency, after a meeting of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Denmark pushes third vaccine dose to combat Omicron

Danish health authorities said Monday a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would be offered sooner to everyone over 40 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. "Due to the new and more contagious Omicron variant the Danish Health Authority has decided to push the third jab for everyone aged 40 and above, so they get the vaccine four and half months after the second jab," the health authority said in a statement.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns of renewed COVID-19 vaccine hoarding: Singaporean newspaper

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against COVID-19 vaccine hoarding by wealthy countries amid the spreading of the new Omicron variant, which may threaten the global vaccine supplies, Singapore's Lianhe Zaobao reported Thursday. The Chinese-language newspaper quoted WHO officials as saying that Africa accounts...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
dallassun.com

COVID-19 vaccine hoarding will prolong pandemic, warns WHO amid Omicron spread

New York [US], December 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing spread of Omicron variant around the world, a UN health agency panel on Thursday said that early laboratory data on the effectiveness of existing vaccines against the new COVID-19 variant is useful, but it is still unclear how effective these will be in treating severely sick patients.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

WHO warns against vaccine hoarding as poorer countries go without

GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Health Organization warned wealthy countries on Thursday against hoarding COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots as they try to fight off the new Omicron variant, threatening supplies to poorer countries where inoculation rates are low. Many Western nations have been rolling out boosters, targeting the elderly and...
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

COVAX Facility Orders St Vincent to Pay for Vaccines It Donated to Trinidad

COVAX Facility, the worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, has ordered St Vincent and the Grenadines to pay US$70,000 for COVID-19 vaccines that it donated to Trinidad and Tobago in May. The government donated 5,000 doses of AstraZeneca to Port of Spain amidst a spike in cases...
WORLD
wtaq.com

Moderna to supply 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to COVAX

(Reuters) – Moderna said on Friday it would supply an additional 20 million doses of its COVID-19 shots to the Gavi vaccine alliance for distribution through the COVAX vaccine sharing facility in the second quarter of 2022. This would bring the total number of doses purchased by Gavi to...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

EU watchdog says Omicron 'mostly mild' as WHO warns on vaccine hoarding

The EU medicines watchdog said Thursday the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may cause milder disease, as the World Health Organization warned against a re-run of vaccine hoarding by rich nations as the new strain spreads. The tentative judgement from the European Medicines Agency comes after the WHO said this week...
WORLD
Reuters

Nigeria to destroy one million expired COVID-19 vaccines -official

ABUJA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria will destroy around one million expired COVID-19 vaccines, Faisal Shuaib, head of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), said on Monday, adding his agency was working with drug regulator NAFDAC to set a date for their destruction. Nigeria's health minister Osagie Ehanire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: WHO concerned rich countries could hoard vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern that wealthy countries will start to hoard Covid vaccines in response to the rapid spread of the new Omicron variant. It said this could threaten supplies to nations where most people are still unvaccinated. Some rich countries are accelerating the roll-out of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Guardian

The richest countries are vaccine hoarders. Try them in international court

Millions more people will die from Covid-19 in the coming year, and most will be unvaccinated. The vaccines that could save millions of lives are not reaching the poor majority of the world’s population. The contrast is stark: the current share of people fully vaccinated in high, upper-middle income, lower-middle income and low income countries is 69%, 68%, 30% and 3.5% respectively.
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Scientist

2021 in review: World’s first malaria vaccine is approved

Decades in the making, October saw a malaria vaccine given the go-ahead for use outside trials for the first time, described as a “historic moment” by World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Below, Jeywellan Ochieng receives the vaccine in Kenya on 7 October, the day the announcement was made.
SCIENCE
Reuters

Reuters

