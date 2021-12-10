ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Baldwin’s star continues to fade

By Boston Herald editorial staff
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo hear Alec Baldwin tell it, something terrible happened on Oct. 21 that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. And he saw the whole thing. The actor’s account of that awful day on the New Mexico set of “Rust” — a movie in which he served as producer and...

TheDailyBeast

Alec Baldwin Hits Back at Trump and George Clooney in Explosive Interview

Six weeks later, Alec Baldwin claims he still has no idea how he ended up shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his ill-fated western Rust. The actor spoke out for the first time this week—outside of a heated run-in with paparazzi in Vermont—in an exclusive primetime special with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that aired Thursday night. And in the tearful interview, he denied actually pulling the trigger in the deadly shooting and at the same time described the incident as the “worst thing” that has ever happened to him. He said he is taking solace in the fact that he believes he was not “responsible” for Hutchins’ death and that he might have killed himself had he really felt her death was his fault.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Alec Baldwin: Halyna Hutchins’ husband told actor ‘I suppose we’re going to go through this together’

An emotional Alec Baldwin described the kindness he received from the husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during his first interview since the fatal shooting on the Rust set.ABC’s George Stephanopoulos conducted the interview with Baldwin on Tuesday (30 November). It aired on Thursday (2 December) at 8pm Eastern time in the US. While speaking to the journalist, Baldwin recalled meeting Hutchins’s husband Matthew in the wake of the tragedy on 21 October, among other explosive revelations, including that the he allegedly didn’t pull the trigger on the live gun when it went off. During the emotional interview, the...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

George Clooney calls Alec Baldwin’s deadly ‘Rust’ shooting ‘insane’

George Clooney has ripped Alec Baldwin’s deadly shooting of the “Rust” cinematographer as “infuriating” and “insane” — insisting the star and his crew appeared to ignore decades-old safety rules used on every other set. The veteran Hollywood star told Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast that the death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Alec Baldwin's Brother Daniel Has Strong Words About 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin's brother Daniel Baldwin spoke out about the Rust shooting on Monday, complaining that his brother was being used as a scapegoat in the whole ordeal. Daniel appeared on The Domenick Nati Show on the radio, where he said that Alec was taking the brunt of the criticism due to his political views. He believes his brother's A-list fame makes him an easy target as well.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Alec Baldwin blames the victim in sickening interview

Just when you think Alec Baldwin can’t go any lower, he blames Halyna Hutchins, the woman he shot to death, for getting shot to death. “Everything is at her direction,” Baldwin told a sycophantic George Stephanopoulos during a jaw-dropping, hourlong interview that aired Thursday night. “I’m holding the gun where...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Gloria Allred Claims Alec Baldwin 'Intentionally' Fired Deadly Shot On 'Rust' Set: He Played 'Russian Roulette With A Loaded Gun'

Rust script supervisor Mamie Mitchell has hired famed attorney Gloria Allred in a suit against the actor over the deadly shooting last month that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Article continues below advertisement. In court docs obtained by Daily Mail, the suit, filed on Wednesday, November 17, names multiple defendants associated...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out on Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting: ‘Should Never Be Any Live Ammo’

During a recent interview with action star Dolph Lundgren, he spoke out about Alec Baldwin and the fatal shooting on the movie set of Rust. Lundgren, 64, is well-known for his role as Soviet boxer Ivan Drago in the Sylvester Stallone-led Rocky IV. He also starred in numerous other action films, including Red Scorpion, The Punisher, Universal Soldier, and many more. Most recently, he returned to his role for The Expendables 4 due out next year.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL’s Chloe Fineman responds to ‘actual clown’ Lauren Boebert’s tweet calling her a ‘no name’ actor

Chloe Fineman called Lauren Boebert an “actual clown” after the controversial Republican criticised the comedian’s “poorly-acted” sketch on a recent Saturday Night Live episode. The six-minute sketch, which aired on Saturday (11 December), mocked Ms Boebert’s and politician Marjorie Taylor Greene’s pro-gun stance. Both Congresswomen were depicted holding semi-automatic rifles, while asserting that coronavirus was a “fake disease”. While Fineman impersonated Ms Boebert, fellow SNL cast member Cecily Strong portrayed Ms Greene in the show’s cold open, which also parodied chief medical adviser to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, and the “disgraced” Cuomo brothers, Andrew and Chris.After she...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

ABC's Stephanopoulos to Interview Baldwin on Set Shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will conduct an hourlong interview with Alec Baldwin to air Thursday about the shooting on the set of the movie “Rust." Baldwin fired a prop gun that had live ammunition on the set in New Mexico on Oct. 21, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Alec Baldwin, Wife Hilaria & Six Kids Shop For The Perfect Christmas Tree As Actor's Several Lawsuits Over Fatal 'Rust' Shooting Continue: Photos

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria got into the holiday spirit, as the duo — along with their six kids — picked out a Christmas tree on Thursday, December 9, in New York City. The 30 Rock actor and Hilaria share children: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Lucia, who was born earlier this year. Alec also shares daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
