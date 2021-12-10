ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Joplin advances to semifinals in Carthage Invitational

By Reina Garcia
Four States Home Page
 6 days ago

CARTHAGE, MO. — The Joplin Eagles took on the Leavenworth Pioneers on the first night of the 75th Carthage Invitational Thursday.

The Eagles built up a commanding lead by halftime. Despite the Pioneers rallying in the third quarter, Joplin was able to pull away for the 65-51 win. They will face West Plains Friday night in the semifinals.

Community Policy