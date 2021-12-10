Joplin advances to semifinals in Carthage Invitational
CARTHAGE, MO. — The Joplin Eagles took on the Leavenworth Pioneers on the first night of the 75th Carthage Invitational Thursday.
The Eagles built up a commanding lead by halftime. Despite the Pioneers rallying in the third quarter, Joplin was able to pull away for the 65-51 win. They will face West Plains Friday night in the semifinals.
