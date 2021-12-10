ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Demaryius Thomas, Five-Time Pro Bowler, Dead At 33

By Jason Hall
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images North America

Former NFL wide receiver Demariyus Thomas, best remembered for his tenure with the Denver Broncos, has reportedly died at the age of 33.

FOX 5 Atlanta producer Miles Garrett reports he received confirmation about Thomas' death from Jeff Clayton, the former wide receiver's position coach at West Laurens High School, via email on Thursday (December 9) night after several former teammates paid tribute to Thomas.

"I just emailed Demaryius Thomas position coach while he was at West Laurens High School - Jeff Clayton," Garrett tweeted. "He tells me that the rumors are true. The former Georgia Tech and Broncos receiver has passed away at the age of 33."

Thomas was selected by the Broncos at No. 22 overall in the first-round of the 2010 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at Georgia Tech, which included earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2009.

The Montrose, Georgia native emerged as the Broncos' primary wide receiver and recorded more than 1,000 yards and 90 receptions during five consecutive seasons (2012-16), earning a Pro Bowl nod during each season, including the 2016 season, which resulted in Denver's third Super Bowl in franchise history.

Thomas owns several Broncos franchise records including receiving yards for a single season (1,619 in 2014), career playoff receptions (53) and receptions in a playoff season (28 in 2013), among others.

Thomas also had stints with the Houston Texans (2018), New England Patriots (2019) and New York Jets (2019), before officially announcing his retirement as a Bronco in June.

