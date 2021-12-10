ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caraccioli defends Supreme Court’s decision on New Haven cement plant

By RANDY PELLIS rpellis@oswegonews.com
Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN – After almost a year of monthly meetings and intense and divisive debate, the New Haven Planning Board gave site plan approval to Jason Simmons’ and Circle T’s cement batch plant on Darrow Road at the end of August, much to the dismay of those living...

