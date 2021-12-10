Stillman beats Stockton behind freshman phenom Taylor Davidson
STILLMAN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stillman Valley Cardinals have a rising star on their hands in freshman Taylor Davidson. On Thursday night Davidson showed off her range and ball-handling skills in a 52-36 win over the Stockton Blackhawks.
For highlights and video click on the media player.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0