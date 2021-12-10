ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillman beats Stockton behind freshman phenom Taylor Davidson

By David Greenberg
STILLMAN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Stillman Valley Cardinals have a rising star on their hands in freshman Taylor Davidson. On Thursday night Davidson showed off her range and ball-handling skills in a 52-36 win over the Stockton Blackhawks.

