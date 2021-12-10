Erin Nicholas named finalist for D3 Field Hockey Athlete of the Year
Middlebury senior Erin Nicholas has been named a finalist for the Div. III Field Hockey Athlete of the Year. She is now one of 11 finalists for the honor. A winner will be announced at the end of the academic year.
Nicholas led the Panthers to an undefeated season and Middlebury’s fourth-straight NCAA Championship. Midd became the first team to ever win four-straight titles.Erin Nicholas named NESCAC field hockey Player of the Year
The Scarsdale native finished her field hockey career at Middlebury with 161 points recording 65 goals and 31 assists. Nicholas ranked first in the NESCAC this season with 28 goals.
