Bryn Mawr Apartment Complex Residents Worried About Families’ Health After Another Sewage Leak

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — Residents called Eyewitness News after a sewage leak yet again caked their streets and yards with debris. They’re worried about their kids and families getting sick.

Cell phone video captures what residents say is sewage running down the road in a Bryn Mawr neighborhood.

“It trickles down our street with waste and unsanitary products,” Alex Kobeski said.

Alex and Justin Kobeski, along with other residents, say it’s a vent that causes all the problems. They’re worried about the health and safety of their children, who play near the area.

“It’s horrible, it’s awful. My neighbor’s kids were in it,” Justin Kobeski said.

Residents even shared pictures that they say shows the vent covered with dirty debris after it overflowed.

They say they’re frustrated because this isn’t the first time this happened.

“It happens pretty much every year. If not every year, twice a year, maybe three times a year,” Alex Kobeski said. “It needs to get addressed and fixed once and for all, not the cheap fix. We would like something that is going to resolve the real problem.”

“Not just a Band-Aid, I want it fixed,” Justin Kobeski said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Marks & Co., which owns the apartment complex. The vice president says in this recent incident, the pipe cracked and caused the sewage backup. They plan to replace the pipe and if this were to happen again it would drain on their property.

The Kobeskis say they hope this ends once and for all.

“Stay on top of it, don’t believe it’s just going to happen if someone says it’s going to be done. Stay on top of it,” Justin Kobeski said.

We are told work will begin on Tuesday to help get a more permanent fix for residents.