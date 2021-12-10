ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryn Mawr, PA

Bryn Mawr Apartment Complex Residents Worried About Families’ Health After Another Sewage Leak

By Kerri Corrado
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) — Residents called Eyewitness News after a sewage leak yet again caked their streets and yards with debris. They’re worried about their kids and families getting sick.

Cell phone video captures what residents say is sewage running down the road in a Bryn Mawr neighborhood.

“It trickles down our street with waste and unsanitary products,” Alex Kobeski said.

Alex and Justin Kobeski, along with other residents, say it’s a vent that causes all the problems. They’re worried about the health and safety of their children, who play near the area.

“It’s horrible, it’s awful. My neighbor’s kids were in it,” Justin Kobeski said.

Residents even shared pictures that they say shows the vent covered with dirty debris after it overflowed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRYXW_0dJ38USY00

They say they’re frustrated because this isn’t the first time this happened.

“It happens pretty much every year. If not every year, twice a year, maybe three times a year,” Alex Kobeski said. “It needs to get addressed and fixed once and for all, not the cheap fix. We would like something that is going to resolve the real problem.”

“Not just a Band-Aid, I want it fixed,” Justin Kobeski said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Marks & Co., which owns the apartment complex. The vice president says in this recent incident, the pipe cracked and caused the sewage backup. They plan to replace the pipe and if this were to happen again it would drain on their property.

The Kobeskis say they hope this ends once and for all.

“Stay on top of it, don’t believe it’s just going to happen if someone says it’s going to be done. Stay on top of it,” Justin Kobeski said.

We are told work will begin on Tuesday to help get a more permanent fix for residents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Fire At West Philadelphia Apartment Building Under Investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a West Philadelphia apartment building. The fire broke out just after midnight at the building near 58th and Market Streets. Philadelphia fire officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters got the flames under control in about half an hour. A cause is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Urging Residents To Avoid Holiday Gatherings As COVID-19 Cases Spike

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s health commissioner is urging everyone to avoid family gatherings over the next few weeks. If you have plans for holiday parties in Philadelphia you should cancel them. The health commissioner says gathering for Christmas or New Year’s is just too dangerous. This warning comes as the city is seeing a spike in cases. “We’re now entering what could be the most dangerous time since last winter due to rising cases, hospitalizations, stressed hospitals, the variant and holiday gatherings,” Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. The health commissioner says COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia have doubled in the past few weeks and the city...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Water Restored After Main Break In Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Water is flowing again for people living in the northwest section of Philadelphia. A 20-inch water main broke near the intersection of Cherokee Street and Hartwell Lane in Chestnut Hill Monday morning. The break also impacted customers in Mount Airy, West Oak Lane, and Roxborough. Water services were interrupted for several hours. The Philadelphia Water Department said services were restored before noon.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

House Fire In Philadelphia’s Olney Section Leaves Several People Displaced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A house fire in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood was put under control by crews on Monday morning. Just after 1:30 a.m., Eyewitness News was on the scene as firefighters were cleaning up on North Fairhill street, which is just off West Tabor Road. Several people are displaced, but Eyewitness News confirms no one was hurt.  The cause of this fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bryn Mawr, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot While Stopped At Traffic Light In Philadelphia’s University City Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot while stopped at a traffic light in Philadelphia’s University City section Monday night, police say. The incident happened just before midnight at 38th and Chestnut Streets, which is near the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. Police say two gunmen stepped out of another vehicle and opened fire at the victims. A 35-year-old man was shot once in the back, while a 34-year-old man was struck three times in the back.  The victims drove themselves to the Presbyterian Hospital and were placed in stable condition.  Police are searching for the gunmen. They were last seen in a silver SUV. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Red Cross Desperately Low On Blood, Offering Incentives To Donors Through Jan. 2

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Red Cross is putting out a call for help. They’re desperately low on blood right now. The CEO of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Guy Triano, joined Eyewitness News on Monday afternoon. Triano says right now the Red Cross needs all blood types. The shortage is believed to be happening because the Red Cross is collecting less blood at drives at high schools, colleges, and businesses as many are still working remotely or partially remote, which is causing a low blood donor turnout. The Red Cross is offering incentives in an effort to get people out to donate blood. From Monday through Thursday, all presenting donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. Then, starting Friday through Jan. 2, they will be giving away a long-sleeved T-shirt for all presenting donors. Click here to find out how you can donate blood to the Red Cross.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Chester County Tower Health Hospitals Closing In Move ‘Devastating For Our Community’

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A big blow for Chester County as two hospitals will close in a matter of weeks. They are Jennersville Hospital on West Baltimore Pike in West Grove, and Brandywine Hospital on Reeceville Road in Coatesville. Just two weeks ago Tower Health, which owns both hospitals, announced that they’d found a buyer to take over the facilities. Thursday morning, Tower announced that deal has fallen through. Both hospitals will close and the residents in Chester County who utilize them will be left in dire straits. Jennersville will close on Dec. 31 and Brandywine on Jan. 31. Eyewitness News spoke to...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Mask Mandate Still In Effect For All Philadelphia Schools, Day Cares And Early Childhood Education Settings, Health Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mask mandate is still in effect for schools, daycares and early childhood education settings in the City of Philadelphia, despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court throwing out the statewide school mask mandate on Friday. The Philadelphia Health Department says the indoor mask mandate issued on Aug. 12 is still in force. The mandate applies to all schools, day cares and early childhood education settings in Philadelphia. “We are disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to end the state’s mask mandate in schools,” Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. “One of the most likely reasons that Philadelphia’s rates of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage#Health And Safety#Eyewitness News#Marks Co
CBS Philly

COVID Cases, Hospitalizations On Rise Locally, Nationally Ahead Of Holidays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court threw out the school mask mandate across the state on Friday. Meanwhile, the New Jersey health department has announced a second case of the omicron variant. The new case comes as COVID cases are increasing locally and nationally. On Friday, New Jersey recorded its highest one-day number of positive cases since January. Pennsylvania and Delaware are also seeing a dramatic increase. Officials say cases and hospitalizations are surging at the worst time. Across the United States, new cases are averaging around 121,000 a day. Here in the northeast, where vaccination rates are among the highest in the...
CBS Philly

At Least 1 Person Injured After House Fire In Philadelphia’s Point Breeze Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one person is hurt after a home caught fire in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. Officials were called to the home on Ellsworth and South 21st Streets just after midnight Saturday. Emergency crews took one person away on a stretcher. Credit: CBS3 CBS3 is working to find out more information regarding that person’s condition and if anyone else was injured. No further information is available at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Leading Country In COVID-19 Hospitalizations As Increase In Cases Causes Holiday Spike Concern

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Coronavirus cases are surging nationwide and Pennsylvania tops the country with the most number of hospitalizations. Demand for the vaccine is slowing as concern increases about a holiday spike. Officials are now pleading with people to take precautions. COVID-19 cases are tripling in many parts of the tri-state region as new vaccine mega-sites are opening. Pennsylvania again has the highest daily average number of COVID hospitalizations in the country, most in the central and western parts of the state. While our southeastern region isn’t as bad, Philadelphia has its highest daily case totals since the spring. “There’s definitely concern especially...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Considering Requiring Proof Of COVID-19 Vaccination For Indoor Dining

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are considering requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for indoor dining in the city, according to a spokesperson for the mayor’s office. The possible mandate would be similar to one in New York City, which requires patrons and employees to show proof of vaccination. “The city continues to consider strategies to address rising cases and hospitalizations. We ask the public to continue following the Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 guidance: getting vaccinated and boosted, wearing a mask (and double-masking in crowded and indoor settings), getting tested, and staying home if you’re sick,” a spokesperson for the mayor’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
CBS Philly

6 People Injured In Accident Involving SEPTA Trolley, CSX Freight Train In Darby

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –The NTSB is investigating a crash in Delaware County Thursday where a freight train and SEPTA trolley collided, injuring six people. A team of NTSB investigators arrived in Darby and are working to figure out what lead up to the crash. Neighbors want answers too. The collision of a CSX freight train and a SEPTA trolley rocked this Darby neighborhood around 8:30 Thursday morning. “It was a very big bang. It woke them up for school before the alarm went off and they were wondering what was going on,” Darby resident Sharonda Pinkney said. From above in Copper 3, you...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Proposed Bill Would Double Tolls On 5 Jersey Shore Bridges By 2024

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could cost you more to get your family down the Jersey Shore this summer. Earlier this week, CBS3 told you about toll hikes on New Jersey roadways. Now, there’s a plan to raise tolls on some bridges. “It is what it is, right?” one resident said. What “it is” is another possible toll hike, this time impacting those who travel to and from different shore points. The Cape May County Bridge Commission is proposing raising tolls on five of its bridges. They include the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, the Corson’s Inlet, the Townsends Inlet Bridge, the Middle Thorofare Bridge and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

First Student Union Bus Drivers In Newark Picket Over Contract Negotiations

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Union bus drivers for the Appoquinimink School District are protesting as they go on strike over contract negotiations. Drivers for the First Student Bus Company showed up early Thursday morning to the company’s headquarters and may picket again tomorrow. The bus company reportedly asked for time to get a mediator, but it is unclear if the union agreed to that request. Ahead of the strike, both Delcastle and Hodgson Technical High School had remote learning for Thursday.
NEWARK, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
49K+
Followers
17K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy