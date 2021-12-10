ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Awakens is a breathtaking demonstration of what Unreal Engine 5 can do

Cover picture for the article"Hi, I'm Thomas Anderson..." Gasp. I'm back in The Matrix. There's young Keanu Reeves asleep in front of his computer, about to embark on his adventure. "Wake Up, Neo..." And now it's older Keanu talking, longer-hair, beard - Keanu as we know him today. And it's exactly him, filmed in real-life,...

People are obsessed with this clip of Keanu Reeves losing his mind over the concept of NFTs

2021: The year of the NFT – so much so, Collins Dictionary crowned it the Word Of The Year with a jaw-dropping usage increase of 11,000 per cent. NFT’s have been circulating for some time now and everyone has something to say – including Keanu Reeves. With their new film The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss sat down to discuss the concept of digital scarcity, crypto and NFTs. He laughed – which kind of said it all. “Did you guys see the Matrix NFT they did for Resurrections a couple days ago?” The Verge’s Alex Heath asked. “They came out with 100,000 of them and the...
Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it's prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that." One character folks have said they'd like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it's no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.
The Matrix Awakens is an unmissable next-gen showcase

After teasing us with a pre-load earlier in the week, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 experience has finally unlocked. Available for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S, this is the most ambitious UE5 demo seen to date - and the first chance we've had to go properly hands-on with this cutting-edge rendering technology on consoles. Digital Foundry has had unfettered access to experience for a few days now, along with the opportunity to talk in depth with key personnel at Epic. We'll be sharing more on that soon but for now, here's an outline of what the experience offers, some initial impressions, what's new in UE5 and how it looks and runs.
The Matrix is getting an "Unreal Engine 5 experience" on PS5 according to leak

Sci-fi movie trilogy The Matrix - in which Keanu Reaves wears a trench coat and gets cross with some machines - is, after nearly a two decade absence from cinemas, making a comeback later this month in Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections, and it looks like there'll be some kind of accompanying tie-in "experience" heading to PlayStation 5.
The Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo made me a believer in next-gen

We recently passed the one year anniversaries of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and I think it’s safe to say that this has been one of the weirdest first years of any console generation. As far as new, next-gen exclusive releases are concerned, we’ve only received a handful of notable titles: The Medium, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destruction AllStars, Deathloop, Hell Let Loose, and the Demon’s Souls remake are the only ones that immediately pop into mind. Everything else was either cross-gen or “enhanced” versions of previously released last-gen titles. As much as I enjoyed most of those games, I can’t say my hair was blown back, especially considering one was a remake of a game from 2009 and another was a console port of a PC game I’d already been playing for a year or so.
The Matrix Awakens Announced

Are you a fan of The Matrix? An interactive experience set in The Matrix‘s universe made in Unreal 5 was revealed on The Game Awards. Epic describes The Matrix: Awakens as “the future of storytelling”. The demo shows no obvious narrative connection to The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth movie in the franchise. Wouldn’t it be an awesome experience to play as Neo in Unreal Engine 5?
Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise Accessible for Pre-Load; Anticipated to be Detailed Throughout The Recreation Awards

The Matrix Awakens PS5 Unreal Engine 5 Expertise has simply grew to become accessible for pre-load and it weighs in huge. Final week, the Matrix Awakens experience already made its way to Reddit, and as now posted by “PlayStation Recreation Measurement” on Twitter, this Unreal Engine 5 Experience might be preloaded proper now. The expertise seems to be some form of affiliation between Epic Video games’ upcoming new Unreal Engine model and the upcoming Matrix Resurrections film.
Inside ‘The Matrix Awakens’: Epic Games Releases a Massive, Playable Free Demo to Showcase Unreal Engine 5

Epic Games worked with Warner Bros., “The Matrix Resurrections” director Lana Wachowski to create a “technical demo” set in the world of the Matrix, designed to show off the capabilities of Epic’s latest 3D creation tool, Unreal Engine 5. The company on Thursday released “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience,” available as a 29-gigabyte free download for Sony’s PlayStation 5 (at this link) and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S (at this link), after promoting it at the 2021 Game Awards on Thursday.
Artwork for The Matrix Awakens, “an Unreal Engine 5 experience” headed to PS5, discovered by dataminer

A PlayStation dataminer discovered key art on Thursday for The Matrix Awakens, a PlayStation 5 “experience” built on Epic Games’ brand-new Unreal Engine 5. The dataminer, u/the_andshrew, shared their findings on Reddit, which they claimed they encountered while scrubbing through the PlayStation Network backend. No further details regarding the experience...
The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the TV series

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a prequel to the popular sci-fi TV series, it was announced at The Game Awards. It's a co-development between Telltale and Deck Nine, the studio behind this year's Life Is Strange: True Colors. The Expanse: A Telltale Series features Camina Drummer as the main...
More Details On “The Matrix Awakens”

Following its release late last week, more details are out via Variety regarding the rather incredible “The Matrix Awakens” tech demo now available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. “The Matrix Awakens” is designed to show off the capabilities of Epic’s 3D creation tool Unreal Engine...
Heavy Rain developer Quantic Dream reveals Star Wars: Eclipse

Star Wars: Eclipse is the heavily-rumoured new project from controversial Heavy Rain and Detroit developer Quantic Dream. As expected, this is the first video game set in the Star Wars franchise's new High Republic era. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley noted the game was still in early development -...
The Matrix Awakens PS5 vs. Xbox Series X Comparison: An Unreal Experience On All Platforms

The Matrix Awakens is the first proper technical demonstration of Unreal Engine 5 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and it looks unreal, to say the least. Epic Games has developed this demo that is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It is an interesting demo that gives us our first look at what a proper next-generation game will run and look like on these consoles.
The Double A-Team: Enter the Matrix allowed us to become kung fu masters

Has anyone else been obsessively rewatching the latest trailer for the upcoming Matrix Resurrections film? I usually avoid trailers these days as they just give up the whole dang film for some reason. But the Matrix universe has so many unanswered questions, I couldn't resist. And now having seen it, there are so many more.
