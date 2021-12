PUBG: Battlegrounds is officially going free-to-play in 2022, joining many of the other popular battle royale games and trying to appeal to an entirely new market of players. Shedding the premium game model that it has maintained since launching as an early access game in 2017 is a way for PUBG to bring in new players who may have avoided the title because it had an initial investment required to pick it up.

