Video Games

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Revealed

By katykakes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Game Awards kicked off with the reveal of the latest Ninja Theory game Senua’s...

psu.com

Grid Legends Release Date Revealed Along With New Gameplay Footage

Grid Legends was originally announced back in July, and we now know when it will finally launch. You can expect Grid Legends to hit shelves on February 25, 2022 for both PS5 and PS4. What’s more is that Codemasters has also shown off some more gameplay, and detailed the game...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Dune: Spice Wars Revealed During The Game Awards

At tonight’s The Game Awards, a brand new strategy game set in the Dune universe was announced. To say this announcement was a surprise, would be an understatement. We knew Funcom was working on an open world adventure game for Dune, but we didn’t know they were also working on a 4X strategy game set in this universe.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Slitherine Will Reveal Stargate: Timekeepers Gameplay, Four New Games Later this Month

Publisher Slitherine has shared more details about what we can expect to see when its Home of Wargamers Live+ Winter Edition event goes live later in December. Aside from getting our very first look at Stargate: Timekeepers and Broken Arrow gameplay, we'll also learn more about both upcoming content for both announced and unannounced titles.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Vertigo Reveals Gameplay of VR Shooter After the Fall

Vertigo Games Debuts Intense Gameplay Footage for their Upcoming VR Shooter After the Fall. Today, Vertigo Games, creators of Arizona Sunshine, revealed gameplay footage of their new four-player co-op FPS shooter game for VR systems. After the Fall is an intense horror shooter game that puts players in a frozen, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles, hunting down zombie hordes.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Grid Legends Official Launch Date Announced with Global Gameplay Reveal Video

Codemasters and EA have confirmed the Grid Legends official launch date and revealed a Global Gameplay Reveal video. Grid Legends has been confirmed to be released next year, February 25, 2022. It will feature the biggest variety of game modes and it includes a deeper Career with over 250 events. The story mode will be epic with the title Driven to Glory with the return of Drift and Elimination, and the introduction of Electric Boost racing.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

A Plague Tale: Requiem Receives Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Focus Home Interactive and Asobo Studio have shared a gameplay reveal trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, which is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. With Robert Louis Stevenson’s poem “Requiem” setting the tone, you can catch your first glimpse of the “epic” adventure that awaits Amicia and Hugo.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Tchia’s New Trailer Reveals Details of Its Gameplay

Yesterday was the big day for many video game studios as their games were showcased on The Game Awards. Awaceb revealed a new gameplay trailer of Tchia that shows a lot of detailed footage of the actual gameplay. It shows off the beautiful ocean and mountains in New Caledonia, which is also the homeland of Awaceb’s co-founders. The visuals are reminiscing of Zelda and Disney. It seems that players will have plenty of opportunities to explore, collect, and hunt — be it finding a treasure chest hidden in a cave, paragliding from the top of a gigantic rock, or shooting at enemies with a sling shot.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Suicide Squad Gameplay Revealed at Game Awards 2021

A new Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer was revealed recently. The game focuses on Task Force X comprise of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain in Metropolis being invaded by the forces of Brainiac. They are tasked by their leader, Amanda Waller to take down Superman and some members of the Justice League who seem to be controlled by Brainiac to not only defend him but also eliminate any dangerous threat that will come.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Revealed

The long awaited sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine has been revealed. The trailer comes thanks to The Game Awards. Unveiled at this year’s Game Awards, the world premiere reveal trailer of Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

Hellblade 2 and Avowed at TGAs for Grubb; revealed an anecdote about E3 2021

We are now close to the new edition of Game Awards presented by Geoff Keighley, and as every year the rumors that anticipate some of the surprises that we will witness during the awaited event that celebrates the videogame world intensify. The well-known leaker and videogame journalist Jeff Grubb, always...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Among Us is Coming to VR

Are you ready to play as spacebeans in virtual reality?. The news that Among Us is going to release in VR came during The Game Awards alongside a new trailer. A release date and platforms have not been announced.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Homeworld 3 Gets a Stunning Trailer at The Game Awards

During The Game Awards’ pre-show, Gearbox revealed an impressive gameplay trailer for Homeworld 3, which is launching next year!. If you wanted to design a trailer geared specifically towards my interests, you couldn’t do much better than this Homeworld 3 trailer:. “Homeworld 3 is the realization of the...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

New Pokemon Legends Arceus Gameplay Revealed

In a recent livestream at Nintendo JP’s Youtube channel, gameplay for Pokemon Legends Arceus was revealed in the video showing the Hisuan region and how trainer can battle and capture Pokemon in the game. Based on the gameplay shown on the livestream, Pokemon trainers will be able to openly...
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Forspoken’s Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Square Enix has brought a new look at Forspoken – their upcoming new IP designed specifically for the PS5 – to the Game Awards. Square Enix hasn’t been shy about sharing regular updates regarding Forspoken. Given that it is a new IP, the publisher has wanted to make gamers aware of who is in this game and what it’s mostly about. Although, there’s still plenty of mystery to be had.
VIDEO GAMES

